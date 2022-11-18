ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Conor Timmins from Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs found their defenseman, acquiring Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The team will send minor league forward Curtis Douglas in return. At one point not too long ago, Timmins was one of the brightest young defensive prospects in the...
Coyotes activate forward Zack Kassian

The Arizona Coyotes announced their lines for tonight’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, and as part of that announcement, they revealed that forward Zack Kassian had been activated off of injured reserve. Additionally, the team announced that defenseman Juuso Valimaki will miss tonight’s game due to an upper-body injury,...
Morgan Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs are without their top three defensemen now, after Morgan Rielly exited last night with a knee injury. Rielly has been quickly moved to long-term injured reserve, with Darren Dreger of TSN tweeting that there are “rumblings” of a grade 1 or 2 MCL injury. That would come with a four to six-week recovery, according to Dreger.
Avalanche recall 2021 first-round pick Oskar Olausson

The Colorado Avalanche, still not comfortable with their NHL depth, recalled 2021 first-round pick Oskar Olausson from the minor leagues. Jayson Megna is coming back up as well after he, Anton Blidh and Andreas Englund were assigned Tuesday. Olausson, 20, comes up following a win by the Avalanche on Monday...
