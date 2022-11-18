Read full article on original website
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Is Black Friday Still a Thing in Montana For 2022?
While you tear around securing the last ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast, how much of that "planning" section of your brain is also focused on what happens after the meal?. We're talking about the mad scramble to spend your cash on a supposed cornucopia of Black Friday bargains. It seems...
Navy SEAL from Montana Launching on 7 Continent Expedition
7 continents. 7 skydives. 7 days. A Navy SEAL from Montana's Flathead Valley will soon be taking off on an incredible expedition. It's all part of an effort to raise money for scholarships in support of the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Andy Stumpf is...
Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
Do Montanans Really Want to Move to States People are Leaving?
According to a new report from movingapt.com, Montanans want to move to Washington, California, and Texas. Go ahead... let that sink in for a second. Three of the states that many locals love to disparage are where we apparently want to move to the most. Something seems a little off.
