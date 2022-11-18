Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ public awareness campaign
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching a public awareness campaign to deliver a stark warning about the dangers of fentanyl, counterfeit drugs and opioids. The message: 'One Pill Can Kill.'. Miyares introduced the 30-second public service announcement during a news conference with Virginia's First...
WDBJ7.com
One Pill Can Kill: Safety initiative launched by Virginia AG and First Lady
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AG's Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched a "One Pill Can Kill" public awareness initiative, to "help generate open, honest conversations amongst families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose," according to Miyares. A 30-second TV and...
WDBJ7.com
Problem Gambling: What Virginia is doing to help and where you can get support
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From horse races and sports books to casinos with blackjack tables and slot machines, gambling brings billions into Virginia. There's no doubt an economic benefit from gambling, with more jobs and money for communities across the Commonwealth. But for every 1,000 people who gamble, 20 will become addicted.
WDBJ7.com
Next chance for rain arrives late this week
Still tracking rain chances for the end of the week. Clear and cold for tonight with light winds. Warmer and quieter conditions continue for the next few days. Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns each afternoon. Some lower 60s are likely on Wednesday. Low temperatures moderate back into the 20s and 30s.
