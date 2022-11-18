ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

AG Miyares launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ public awareness campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching a public awareness campaign to deliver a stark warning about the dangers of fentanyl, counterfeit drugs and opioids. The message: ‘One Pill Can Kill.’. Miyares introduced the 30-second public service announcement during a news conference with Virginia’s First...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

One Pill Can Kill: Safety initiative launched by Virginia AG and First Lady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AG’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched a “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative, to “help generate open, honest conversations amongst families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose,” according to Miyares. A 30-second TV and...
WDBJ7.com

Next chance for rain arrives late this week

Still tracking rain chances for the end of the week. Clear and cold for tonight with light winds. Warmer and quieter conditions continue for the next few days. Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns each afternoon. Some lower 60s are likely on Wednesday. Low temperatures moderate back into the 20s and 30s.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy