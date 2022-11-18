ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Four-star RB Mark Fletcher sets Florida OV

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School running back Mark Fletcher, who recently backed off his pledge to Ohio State, will officially visit Florida on Dec. 9, a source told Swamp247. A four-star running back ranked No. 202 overall, No. 9 at his position and No. 46 in the state...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida pulls scholarship from top QB recruit after video of him saying N-word surfaces

The Florida Gators revoked a scholarship supply to 1 of the top highschool quarterbacks within the nation after the teenager filmed himself saying the N-word. Marcus Stokes performed quarterback for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and acquired a proposal from Florida, Penn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, amongst different faculties, in response to 24/7 Sports. According to the outlet, Stokes was a four-star recruit and among the many top 50 gamers within the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault

An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Live Oak woman charged with false imprisonment

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at approximately 2:07 a.m., Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) Officer B. Taylor responded to a residence in reference to a female being held at gunpoint. According to the LOPD report, the apartment’s front door was wide open when authorities arrived. Officer Del Sasso proceeded to identify himself as law enforcement prior to entry into the property. Upon entering the residence, officers observed a white female in the master bedroom, later identified as 34-year-old Jessica Jenkins.
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC swears in first all-female board

The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

