Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Four-star RB Mark Fletcher sets Florida OV
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School running back Mark Fletcher, who recently backed off his pledge to Ohio State, will officially visit Florida on Dec. 9, a source told Swamp247. A four-star running back ranked No. 202 overall, No. 9 at his position and No. 46 in the state...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Florida Gators Withdraw Scholarship From Star High School QB Who Rapped the N-Word on Camera
A four-star high school quarterback who committed to play football for the Florida Gators had his scholarship offer yanked after he used a racial slur in a video on social media. Marcus Stokes is a standout quarterback at Nease High School located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL who was looking...
blackchronicle.com
Florida pulls scholarship from top QB recruit after video of him saying N-word surfaces
The Florida Gators revoked a scholarship supply to 1 of the top highschool quarterbacks within the nation after the teenager filmed himself saying the N-word. Marcus Stokes performed quarterback for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and acquired a proposal from Florida, Penn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, amongst different faculties, in response to 24/7 Sports. According to the outlet, Stokes was a four-star recruit and among the many top 50 gamers within the state.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
blackchronicle.com
University of Florida College of Medicine pushes ‘destructive’ woke agenda on students, report says
EXCLUSIVE: The University of Florida College of Medicine incorporates points of crucial race principle into its admissions and academic packages, based on a brand new report obtained completely by Fox News Digital. The report from Do No Harm, a bunch of medical staff towards divisive racial insurance policies in medication,...
alachuachronicle.com
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
WCJB
Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death
ARCHER, Fla. (NSF) - A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law....
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
WCJB
Lake City City Council returns to five members after swearing-in ceremony
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is finally vacancy-free after gaining two new members today. The swearing in ceremony formally welcomed Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young. “We’ve had a lot of 2-2 votes last year which hindered us in several areas, trying to get a new...
WCJB
Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending two people to the hospital. Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. Two people...
WCJB
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Interstate 75 was blocked in both directions after a serious crash injured at least 10 people near Micanopy on Friday evening. Northbound lanes and two southbound lanes have since reopened. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked traffic going north and south after a crash near mile marker...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
riverbendnews.org
Live Oak woman charged with false imprisonment
On Sunday, Nov. 13, at approximately 2:07 a.m., Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) Officer B. Taylor responded to a residence in reference to a female being held at gunpoint. According to the LOPD report, the apartment’s front door was wide open when authorities arrived. Officer Del Sasso proceeded to identify himself as law enforcement prior to entry into the property. Upon entering the residence, officers observed a white female in the master bedroom, later identified as 34-year-old Jessica Jenkins.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBAC swears in first all-female board
The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0