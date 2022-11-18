Read full article on original website
Musk antagonist George Hotz hired to fix Twitter search — he’s got 12 weeks
George Hotz, the noted iPhone hacker who was reported to have once turned down a job at Tesla working on its driver-assistance technology, has embarked upon a 12-week “internship” at Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership. Hotz said his priority at the social media company is to fix its search feature, as well as to remove the prompt that prevents you from browsing the service on the web without logging in.
Tuesday’s top tech news: Twitter rebuilds
Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the overriding theme has been job cuts. Thousands were fired directly, while others were let go after declining to sign up for Musk’s “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0. Now it seems the social media company is changing its tune, and staffing back up to replace at least some of the employees it’s shed.
Elon Musk is laying off even more Twitter workers
Elon Musk announced a new wave of layoffs affecting Twitter’s sales teams on Monday, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that Musk is cutting more workers to balance out each team, but it’s still not clear how many people lost their jobs.
Twitter won’t restart paid verification until ‘significant impersonations’ stop, Elon Musk says
Elon Musk told Twitter employees on Monday that the company won’t relaunch its paid verification subscription, Twitter Blue, until “we’re confident about significant impersonations not happening,” according to a recording of his remarks obtained by The Verge. Musk said last week that his $8 per month...
Elon Musk proposes letting nearly everyone Twitter banned back on the site
Now that Elon Musk has let us know that he’s totally done with his moderation council myth, he’s put up a new poll asking users if he should let most suspended accounts back onto the site. On Wednesday, he asked: “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” He gave users 24 hours to vote, and so far, “yes” is ahead by a wide margin.
Elon Musk tries to blame ‘activists’ for his Twitter moderation council lie
Elon Musk is trying to explain why he let Donald Trump and others back onto Twitter, even after he promised that decision would be left up to a content moderation council made up of people with “widely diverse viewpoints.” And wow, his explanation sure is something; in a tweet on Tuesday night, he claimed the council was part of a deal he made with an unnamed “large coalition of political/social activist groups,” implying it was their fault.
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Twitter is making DMs encrypted and adding video, voice chat, per Elon Musk
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has been public about his desire to improve how the social network’s direct messages work. In a meeting with employees today, he spelled out exactly what that looks like. Framed by presentation slides titled “Twitter 2.0” at Twitter’s San Fransisco headquarters on Monday,...
25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.
YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of. At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.
The only constant at Elon Musk’s Twitter is chaos
After another manic weekend at Twitter, questions continue to mount about Elon Musk’s business strategy, his approach to content moderation, and whether his remaining team can keep the servers up and running during a period of increased demand. Let’s talk about what we’ve learned over the past few days....
An offshore workforce is training Amazon’s warehouse-monitoring algorithms
This report is published in partnership with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Inside a vast Amazon warehouse in Beaumont, California, squat blue robots carrying eight-foot yellow shelving units perform a jerky, mechanized dance around each other as they make their way to human workers. Amari* works 42 hours a week...
Last.fm turns 20 and now has a following on Discord
This is Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. Sign up here. Thanksgiving is almost here, and I’ve already eaten half a bag of King’s Hawaiian rolls. I’m looking forward to signing off, seeing family, and eating a lot more bread later this week. But for now: podcasts. Or music, actually — most of this week’s news is about streaming music and what we listen to. And mostly, this week’s newsletter is about a service I have very fond memories of, even if I haven’t used it in many, many years.
It’s easier to change Alexa’s accent now if you’re into that
If you’ve been dreaming of the day you can make Alexa sound like your very own British butler, well then, you’re in luck: Amazon is now making Alexa’s English vocals region-free. “We’ve added more voice options for English-speaking customers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia by...
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
A very smart Vergecast Thanksgiving
Twice a week, The Verge publishes The Vergecast, our flagship podcast about technology and emotions. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
The best Black Friday deals under $25
While much of our Black Friday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these Black Friday deals under $25.
The best Black Friday streaming deals on Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and more
If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to land on a streaming service you’ve been eyeing, Black Friday is a great opportunity to save. A number of major services are currently offering some pretty solid deals that’ll save you a lot in the long run, and best of all, some of them are available to both current and returning subscribers. Right now, for instance, new and returning subscribers can enjoy a year of Hulu for just $1.99 a month instead of $7.99 a month, which equates to a savings of $72.
Wednesday’s top tech news: Hurray for foldable competition
Everyone’s getting a little tired of the constant Twitter discussion, so thank god Chinese smartphone company Honor is here with a fancy gadget to distract us all. It’s just announced its second foldable phone, the Magic VS, and the big news is that this one is actually getting release outside of China! Hurray!
Marvel Snap introduces new cards and a way to get the cards you want
The developers behind Marvel Snap keep giving the people what they want. In a blog post, the developers announced that in the next patch, they’re adding a slew of new cards and a way for players to get the cards they’ve been pining for. Right now, the way...
There’s a huge amount of new (and expensive) tech behind Avatar: The Way of Water
There’s a new trailer out for Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming film from James Cameron that is also the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time. It’s as visually spectacular as you’d expect while also diving a bit deeper into the family-first story at the heart of the film. Here it is — it’s fun!
