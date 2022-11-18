ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea missile had the range to reach U.S. mainland, Japan says

 5 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A missile fired on Friday by North Korea had sufficient range to reach the United States mainland, and was capable of flying as far as 15,000 km (9,320 miles), Japan's defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, said.

The projectile, in the class of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), reached an altitude of 6,000 km (3,730 miles), covering a range of 1,000 km (622 miles) on a lofted trajectory, Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, had said earlier.

It landed about 200 km (124 miles) west of Oshima-Oshima island in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Jon M
5d ago

Didnt your lord Joe say they would be punished ifnthey fired one more missile? i took a snapshot of the article of him saying The US, Japan and S Korea would retaliate if they fired another test..... CRICKETS!!

Raisedbywolves."
5d ago

We can do the same thing many times over and still have missiles to spare 😁Not to mention the 5 aircraft carriers that are operating in the area 😉

