ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

House fire displaces Byron family

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Person shot at Walmart on Gray Highway

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot at the Walmart on Gray Highway according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it was related to a potential car theft. The person shot had non-life threatening injuries. Two people were arrested. That is all the information the Bibb Sheriff's...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

New details in Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details released by the Warner Robins Police Department tell more of what took place when a propane grill exploded at a fundraiser event, killing one man and injuring two others. According to incident reports, officers responded to a report of a propane explosion at...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy