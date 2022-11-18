Read full article on original website
Houston County District Attorney and Roughnecks Motorcycle Club team up for Toys for Tots
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County District Attorney Will Kendall teamed up with the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club of Central Georgia for a charity ride, raising more than 100 toys and over $1,100 to be donated directly to Toys for Tots of Middle Georgia. The Roughnecks, along with members of other...
House fire displaces Byron family
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
'It's a miracle': Siblings welcome cousins born on the same day, at the same hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story right out of a holiday movie. "You can't make this stuff up," exclaimed dad, Caleb Linville. One day before Thanksgiving, brother, Caleb Linville, and sister, Kinsley Thomas, know what they're thankful for. "There's no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace....
Macon-Bibb government offices and sanitation services will be closed for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Thanksgiving and the following day observed as government holidays, there will be some office and service closures in Macon-Bibb County ahead. Government offices and the court system will be closed on Thursday and Friday, though law enforcement and emergency services will still operate as normal.
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Peyton Anderson Foundation grants $50K to Museum of Aviation STEM Academy
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peyton Anderson Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Museum of Aviation Foundation's National STEM Academy to support the elementary students and teachers in the Bibb County School System. The money will go to the STEM Academy's On-The-Go Science Show programs and the...
Person shot at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot at the Walmart on Gray Highway according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it was related to a potential car theft. The person shot had non-life threatening injuries. Two people were arrested. That is all the information the Bibb Sheriff's...
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
New details in Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details released by the Warner Robins Police Department tell more of what took place when a propane grill exploded at a fundraiser event, killing one man and injuring two others. According to incident reports, officers responded to a report of a propane explosion at...
Houston County Deputies looking for information on missing, wanted woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman wanted on two outstanding warrants has been reported missing in Houston County. According to Houston County Deputies, 32-year-old Chelsea Metz was last seen by her family on November 3rd in Houston County and is believed to now be in the Metro Atlanta area.
Deadly deals: As cost of traditional burials rise, popularity of cremations heat up
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Debt doesn’t stop with death. "In general, a burial is usually $12,000 to $15,00 dollars," said owner of Harts Mortuary, Milton Heard. Especially if you plan on getting buried at a cemetery--add on a viewing, a vault, and a casket, and President of Harts Mortuary Milton Heard says things and could easily add up.
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
One man dead, 3 others injured after propane explosion in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a propane explosion in Warner Robins according to Coroner James Williams. He says on Friday the Warner Robins Police Department, fire department and Houston County EMS responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion.
Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
