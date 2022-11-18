Kansas State women rally to beat No. 4 Iowa; Clark hurt

Kansas State players celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 84-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 24 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left as Kansas State rallied to beat No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night.

Preseason All-American Caitlin Clark was shaken up on the final play for Iowa and had to be helped off the court. Clark finished with 27 points on 6-of-27 shooting.

The Hawkeyes (3-1) got the ball to Monika Czinano near the basket on their last possession and Kansas State was whistled for a foul, but after a review it was determined that time had expired before the foul and the Wildcats (3-0) held on.

Serena Sundell also scored 24 points for Kansas State, which rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit. Sarah Shematsi had 18 points. The Wildcats had never beaten an opponent ranked as high as No. 4, which was Iowa’s best ranking in nearly 30 years.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 85, CLEMSON 31

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds to lead South Carolina past Clemson.

It was the Gamecocks’ 12th straight win over their rival.

Five-star freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points, including a fourth-quarter, one-handed dunk that brought the South Carolina bench to its feet.

The Gamecocks (3-0) used smothering defense and on-target shooting to put away the Tigers (3-1) with a 16-2 run in the opening period.

Amari Robinson led Clemson with nine points.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 86, OHIO 56

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 14 and Ohio State rolled past Ohio.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points and Madison Green had 10 for the Buckeyes (3-0), who forced the Bobcats into 33 turnovers they turned into 41 points.

Yaya Felder scored 21 points for Ohio (0-3).

NO. 12 INDIANA 96, BOWLING GREEN 61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 17 points as Indiana beat Bowling Green.

Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 14 points and six assists for Indiana (4-0), which had six players score in double figures for the first time since 2016.

Elissa Brett scored 14 points for Bowling Green (2-1).

NO. 24 VILLANOVA 67, PENN 41

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Villanova past Penn.

It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, the reigning Big East player of the week.

Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats (3-0) went 8 of 16 from 3-point range.

Stina Almqvist, Kayla Padilla and Mandy McGurk each scored eight points for the Quakers (1-3), who shot 22%.

