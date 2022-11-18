Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
KFDM-TV
Large crowd attends vigil for victims of Colorado Club Q shooting
BEAUMONT — Dozens of people attended a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Patrons disarmed a gunman after he'd killed five and wounded 17 people Saturday in the shooting at the well-known club for the LGBTQ community. Investigators are trying to...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont council approves additional security cameras for parks, community center
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved placing security cameras at three additional parks and a community center. A study of 36 Beaumont parks shows Rogers Park, Central Park and Alice Keith Park rank in the top 10 for violent crime and property crime. The city will spend about...
KFDM-TV
Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft
PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
KFDM-TV
Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal
BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Clifford Distilling in Port Arthur
The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Clifford Distilling, a Port Arthur distillery with an exclusive selection of spirits. The distillery, which opened in April, conducts tours and tastings to learn more about their handcrafted, small-batch process, according to their website.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Jasper County hunting club
JASPER COUNTY — UPDATE: Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan confirms the body of Julian Boyd, 37, of Evadale, was found Tuesday afternoon after an extensive search of the 4 Mile Hunting Club where he was last seen by family members Saturday, November 19. Investigators say relatives reported seeing...
KFDM-TV
'What's driving you crazy?' special report: Road construction ahead for years
KFDM 6 News' special report earlier this month on the I-10 widening projects trended on KFDM.com for days. Now we help you navigate through upcoming construction projects from the interstate to the surface street in both Beaumont and Port Arthur. The City of Beaumont has completed almost $87 million in...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive
BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
KFDM-TV
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
KFDM-TV
UTILITY ALERT: Water outage could impact some Port Arthur residents for 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR — City of Port Arthur - Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street. Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue. Restoration of service may take from 8 to 10 hours.
KFDM-TV
Residents respond to death of 13-year-old girl in stolen car crash as driver faces charges
BEAUMONT — A 14-year-old driver will face a 2nd degree Manslaughter charge in a stolen car crash that killed a 13-year-old passenger. Three other juveniles from Beaumont were also in the car. Police say they could also face charges linked to the stolen vehicle. The male driver and the...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University fires head football coach
BEAUMONT — Lamar University has fired its head football coach, Blane Morgan, after three seasons that resulted in a record of 5-23 (.179), and a 3-16 mark (.158) in conference play. "We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we...
