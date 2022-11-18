ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft

PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Clifford Distilling in Port Arthur

The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Clifford Distilling, a Port Arthur distillery with an exclusive selection of spirits. The distillery, which opened in April, conducts tours and tastings to learn more about their handcrafted, small-batch process, according to their website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Jasper County hunting club

JASPER COUNTY — UPDATE: Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan confirms the body of Julian Boyd, 37, of Evadale, was found Tuesday afternoon after an extensive search of the 4 Mile Hunting Club where he was last seen by family members Saturday, November 19. Investigators say relatives reported seeing...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive

BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar University fires head football coach

BEAUMONT — Lamar University has fired its head football coach, Blane Morgan, after three seasons that resulted in a record of 5-23 (.179), and a 3-16 mark (.158) in conference play. "We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we...
BEAUMONT, TX

