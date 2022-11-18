ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Police help distribute 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department and friends spread some holiday cheer over the weekend. The West Palm Beach Police Fund distributed 1,000 free turkeys at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19. "The initiative is to help those in need,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
PAHOKEE, FL
Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Double murder / suicide in Wellington

The ordinarily quiet subdivision of Wellington was interrupted by gunfire around 5:00 PM on November 21, 2022. Three people were found deceased inside the home. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the incident is a double murder in which the assailant took their own life. Just before...
SPRING HILL, FL
Seiden trial moved to February 2023

In the nearly five years since a South Florida woman was bludgeoned to death at an East Point motel, and her lifeless body dumped in a cul-de-sac at a vacant subdivision off U.S. 98, a lot has happened. A Category 5 hurricane slammed into the Panhandle, and a coronavirus pandemic...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
Student arrested for sending multiple threats to school staff, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school student on the Treasure Coast was suspended but that wasn't the end of his or her trouble. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the student, whose name has not been released, followed that up by sending messages to school staff, threatening violence to the campus, students and staff.
VERO BEACH, FL

