Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
cw34.com
Police help distribute 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department and friends spread some holiday cheer over the weekend. The West Palm Beach Police Fund distributed 1,000 free turkeys at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19. "The initiative is to help those in need,...
cw34.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
cw34.com
Woman without custody arrested for trying to take 2 children from daycare facility
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A disturbance at a childcare facility ended with a woman trying to pick up children getting picked up by a detective. It happened in West Palm Beach, at a daycare on 48th Street, east of Australian Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
cw34.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
blackchronicle.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida’s Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash is inflicting main delays on Florida’s Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol stated the wreck occurred simply earlier than 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton.
WPBF News 25
Driver sent to trauma center after slamming into Martin County fire engine on I-95
STUART, Fla. — One person is at a local trauma center after driving into a parked fire engine at a high rate speed early Tuesday morning in Stuart. First responders were working at a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 90 and the fire engine was parked at an angle to protect crews from passing drivers.
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
cw34.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
cw34.com
'Extremely strenuous job:' Martin County Sheriff's Office struggles to hire dispatchers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The police shortage is being felt around the country, and the effects are being felt in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. And the dispatchers who are taking emergency calls are also experiencing those shortages, many departments have mandated dispatchers work overtime to keep up with these calls.
hernandosun.com
Double murder / suicide in Wellington
The ordinarily quiet subdivision of Wellington was interrupted by gunfire around 5:00 PM on November 21, 2022. Three people were found deceased inside the home. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the incident is a double murder in which the assailant took their own life. Just before...
cw34.com
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
franklincounty.news
Seiden trial moved to February 2023
In the nearly five years since a South Florida woman was bludgeoned to death at an East Point motel, and her lifeless body dumped in a cul-de-sac at a vacant subdivision off U.S. 98, a lot has happened. A Category 5 hurricane slammed into the Panhandle, and a coronavirus pandemic...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue unveil new tools for those with sensory sensitivities
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In any emergency situation, it’s the bright, flashing lights, and the loud sirens from fire trucks and ambulances that lets you know something is going on. But those sights and sounds may be startling for people who suffer from sensory overload, making it harder for them to receive medical treatment in times of need.
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
22-Year Old Arrested In Double Fatal Shooting Near West Palm Beach
Deputies were called to a house in the Lake Belvedere Estates community Tuesday morning and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. Eric Walker faces charges.
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach holds prayer vigil for the victims of Colorado Springs
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday city leaders in Lake Worth Beach held a moment of silence and prayer vigil for the lives that were lost in the Colorado Springs shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, gathered alongside members...
cw34.com
Student arrested for sending multiple threats to school staff, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school student on the Treasure Coast was suspended but that wasn't the end of his or her trouble. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the student, whose name has not been released, followed that up by sending messages to school staff, threatening violence to the campus, students and staff.
