WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
2nd person dead after early morning shooting, 22-year-old suspect under arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly early morning shooting outside West Palm Beach, and there are more victims than first reported. Late Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said four people had been shot at about 6:30 a.m. on Snead Circle, in the Lake Belvedere Estates area.
Lake Worth Beach holds prayer vigil for the victims of Colorado Springs
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday city leaders in Lake Worth Beach held a moment of silence and prayer vigil for the lives that were lost in the Colorado Springs shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, gathered alongside members...
Damage, fluid trail, video: Police describe how they caught suspect in deadly hit-and-run
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver has been arrested after a deadly hit and run in Palm Springs over the weekend, and it didn’t take police very long to find the suspect. Police said the victim was lying in the center of the intersection of 10th Avenue...
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
Woman without custody arrested for trying to take 2 children from daycare facility
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A disturbance at a childcare facility ended with a woman trying to pick up children getting picked up by a detective. It happened in West Palm Beach, at a daycare on 48th Street, east of Australian Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Boynton Beach police and non-profits help homeless mom and kids
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach police are showing what it means to be generous to others. They've teamed up with some non-profit groups to help a homeless mother and her four small kids. A homeless mother and her four young children have a hotel room for a...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
Several world championship titles recently won by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Several world championship titles have recently been brought back to Palm Beach County for a challenge some may not have heard of. "The Firefighter Challenge" World championship is not for the faint of heart. It’s where firefighters from around the world compete to...
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
