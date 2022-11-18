ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cw34.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
PAHOKEE, FL
cw34.com

Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Community Policy