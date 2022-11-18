ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jake Eisenberg joins Royals Broadcast Group to replace longtime broadcaster Steve Physioc

By Harold Kuntz
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzHxX_0jFBr5Gj00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday longtime broadcaster Steve Physioc is retiring and in his place, Jake Eisenberg.

Eisenberg graduated college in 2017 and after honing skills for the last five in the minors.

It didn’t take long for Eisenberg to earn the trust of the Royals players, spending the last two years in Omaha with many of the current players.

Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest, this is the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen. You don’t draw it up this way even if you hope something like this happens. Whenever it happens, it’s a really special thing,” he said.

“Having seen the path that a lot of the players and having a similar path in that regards is something that really allows me to really understand where they come from and share their stories in an even deeper way.”

He’s not a stranger to the booth in a Major League facility. The New York native called games with his childhood favorite team the Mets and then did two games with the Royals on TV, including Bobby Witt’s first home run. He also had plenty help from a Royals great.

“Mike Sweeney was amazing, amazing to call a game with,” Eisenberg said. “He was kind enough to show me around the ball park, lift me up in more ways than one and that’s the kind of thing that if Mike Sweeney said you’re good, that’s instant credibility among this fanbase.”

Click here for more KC Royals stories | KSNT.com

So now he’ll take post in the Royals Radio Broadcast along with some select TV appearances. He’s already pleased with the feedback he’s got from fans and will lean on story telling.

“We’re going to share human stories about these humans on a field doing amazing things and we’re going to take you behind the players and show you who they are as people,” he said.

Along with the analytical side too.

“We’re going to teach you a little something along the way, whether it’s why this pitch was used, or why this alignment means. We can go into statistics, but we’re going to entertain you, we’re going to teach you and we’re going to have fun doing it and that’s a hallmark of any good broadcast.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

2 K-State specialists advance in award selection

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is sometimes dubbed ‘Special Teams U.’ The Wildcats are living up to that nickname with two specialists in the running for national awards. Punter/kicker Ty Zentner was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award on Monday. The Ray Guy Award is given out annually to the best punter […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Brendan Mott named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- A K-State junior defensive end was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. The Wildcats have a program high ten Big 12 weekly awards on the season. Mott, a 6-foot-5 240 pound defensive lineman from Iowa City, tallied three sacks and eight total tackles in K-State’s 48-31 win […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KSNT News

1 in custody after reports of gunshots in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – One person is in custody following a report of gunshots in Carbondale. According to the Carbondale Police Department, they were called at midnight on Nov. 19 to the 600 block of Lawrence Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots. Officers were given a description of the suspect at the scene who […]
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy