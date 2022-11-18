ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Lilly puts up 19 as Brown downs Stony Brook 64-53

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 19 points in Brown’s 64-53 win against Stony Brook on Thursday night.

Lilly added five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-3). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kalu Anya recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Seawolves (1-3). Stony Brook also got 14 points from Keenan Fitzmorris. In addition, Frankie Policelli finished with six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

