The city of Ottumwa announced closures for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24 & 25. Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. Rural trash and recycling customers normally collected Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, November 22, the week of Thanksgiving.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO