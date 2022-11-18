We are officially one week away from the kickoff of our Year-End Membership Drive, which takes place November 29 to December 9 this year. November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to supporting philanthropic causes in communities all across the country. Here in Colorado, we hope you’ll make it a #GivingNewsDay, too, by making your tax-deductible donation to Aspen Public Radio. When you do, your gift will be matched up to $5,000, thanks to a generous matching challenge presented by the Colorado Media Project and the Rose Community Foundation to support local media organizations across our state.

