How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue LagoonBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to ColoradoBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
Slope-side housing in Snowmass to have eco-friendly water heatingMatt WhittakerSnowmass Village, CO
Creepy or cool? Glenwood Springs cave home hits market for $2.45 millionBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
aspenpublicradio.org
Local LGBTQ community and allies come together after Colorado Springs shooting
People are coming together around the country and here in the Roaring Fork Valley in the wake of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend — and local advocates say there’s still a lot of work to be done. At least five...
aspenpublicradio.org
Keep Aspen Public Radio wildly independent by making your gift during our Year-End Membership Drive
We are officially one week away from the kickoff of our Year-End Membership Drive, which takes place November 29 to December 9 this year. November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to supporting philanthropic causes in communities all across the country. Here in Colorado, we hope you’ll make it a #GivingNewsDay, too, by making your tax-deductible donation to Aspen Public Radio. When you do, your gift will be matched up to $5,000, thanks to a generous matching challenge presented by the Colorado Media Project and the Rose Community Foundation to support local media organizations across our state.
aspenpublicradio.org
Wednesday, November 23
On today's newscast, tune in for news on the Roaring Fork Valley’s response to the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, local approvals for a natural gas well pad in Garfield County, an endangered bird species and more. Here are some of the highlights:. People are coming together...
aspenpublicradio.org
Tuesday, November 22
On today's newscast: the Club Q shooting comes as politicians are increasingly using anti-LGBTQ messaging in their platforms, an organizer from Sunday's Glenwood Springs vigil talks about the importance of safe spaces, a group of nonprofits is petitioning the state’s oil and gas commission to support stricter rules on fossil fuel development, adventurer Steph Davis gives a preview of her talk with mountaineer Reinhold Messner at the Aspen Institute tomorrow, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
Monday, November 21
On today's newscast: local residents and LGBTQ+ groups held a vigil in Glenwood Springs last night in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, Democrat Adam Frisch hasn't ruled out running for CD3 again in 2024, Saturday’s early season kickoff on Aspen Mountain and Snowmass was the last opening day with Mike Kaplan at the helm of Skico, Sunlight is also planning to open early at least for the holiday weekend with limited terrain, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
An early opening day kicks off the ski season at Aspen Snowmass
Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area opened five days sooner than planned on Saturday thanks to good early-season conditions. So how early do you have to show up to get the very first gondola of the season at Ajax?. Haines Donnelly said he arrived around 7 a.m. so he could...
