Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Richmond Fan residents concerned serial porch pirate is swiping packages
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trio of Ring Doorbell cameras highlights the growing problem facing Richmond residents and police. Porch pirates are making off with valuable packages during the day and night. “I’m aware that people talk about, and I’ve seen on Nextdoor where some packages have disappeared,” said Janice...
Utility trailer loses load on I-295, causing 8 vehicle incidents and 2 people taken to hospital
All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Hanover were closed Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
NBC12
Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake unfolds, you can watch live updates in the video player above. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.
Elderly woman dead after hitting multiple parked cars in Richmond parking lot
Anyone with further information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Williamsburg apartment complex damaged after early morning sauna room fire
First responders prevented a fire from spreading to the living areas of a Williamsburg apartment complex after flames started in the complex's sauna room early Wednesday morning.
NBC12
Woman waits for refund from car dealer, motor vehicle board suspends dealer’s license
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman paid for a car a year ago and it is still not sitting her driveway. After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the Henrico dealer took it back in early 2022 and promised a refund. After...
NBC12
Richmond’s Pulse has been a surprise success; Other cities and states are taking notice
Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to become one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as Ohio, Maryland, and Florida are taking notice as they consider jumping on board with similar systems in other densely populated areas.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Virginia State Police speak out about Henrico crash, holiday travel
"We want to remind people this time of year to buckle up," Shehan said. "Preliminary data has shown that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year weren't wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint. so that's over half."
Feds seize crypto sites that scammed at least five, including Richmond resident
Federal prosecutors in Virginia announced Tuesday that they had seized seven websites used in a "pig butchering" cryptocurrency scam that cost one Richmond resident nearly $300,000.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
Family displaced after house fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton firefighters put out a fire not far from the Hampton Roads Center on Wednesday morning. An alert from the city said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story building on the 20th block of West Big Sky Drive. Firefighters...
Police ID driver killed in Henrico County crash
Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, was killed in the crash that was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane.
NBC12
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95, Temple Avenue exit ramp in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on North I-95. On Nov. 21, at 8:53 a.m., police said a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off of the exit ramp for Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.
Augusta Free Press
Chesterfield County: Motorcyclist dead in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95
A Colonial Heights man is dead after a three-vehicle accident northbound on I-95 at the 54-mile marker in Chesterfield County on Monday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off of the exit ramp for Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Comments / 0