Read full article on original website
Michael Adamczyk
5d ago
January 1st purge night starts, the criminals are now the victims and the victims are the criminals. just want to thank all the people that voted for Pritzker. I guess the suck in Illinois in not that bad yet.
Reply(1)
8
Bill Weronko
5d ago
More companies and people will leave the state. Hopefully the rest of the state can secede from Chicago and save themselves.
Reply
7
JJ
5d ago
Oh poor ankle bracelet wearers! Where do they get money to buy groceries? Once a felony is committed, they aren’t allowed to. Collect food stamps or even medicaid! Why not start reporting that? They have mommy do their shopping while they’re out committing the crimes!
Reply
4
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man robbed undercover federal agent during gun sale sting, prosecutors say
Chicago — Federal prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed an undercover ATF agent during what was supposed to be an illegal gun sale in a Bronzeville grocery store parking lot last week. In a court filing to support robbery and weapons charges, another ATF agent described a series of...
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
wjol.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
License plate readers: Crime stopper or privacy invader?
GURNEE, Ill. — Since September, Gurnee Mills has used a ‘Flock Safety’ automated license plate reader system as a way to quell crime that happens at the mall. “We’ve had seven arrests [and] we’ve been able to recover four stolen vehicles,” said Shawn Gaylor, an officer with the Gurnee Police Department. “And that’s just the […]
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
newschannel20.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois: 3rd most likely for holiday burglaries, study says
In a recent report on holiday burglaries, Illinois came out as the #3 state most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to a news release. Check out the report here. Key findings:. 83,000 burglaries occurred during the holiday period last year.
qrockonline.com
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access
Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
fox32chicago.com
Drug trafficker who brought thousands of kilos of cocaine to Chicago, other parts of US sentenced to 30 years
CHICAGO - An international drug trafficker who transported thousands of kilograms of cocaine to the Chicago area and across the country has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Garcia, 55, launched a sophisticated network of fake companies and warehouses to distribute the cocaine and launder...
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
Judge sentences west suburban drug trafficker to decades in prison; sent $56M back to Mexico cartels
A federal judge in Chicago has come down hard on a drug trafficker who operated out of warehouses in the Chicago suburbs.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts
Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
SAFE-T Act: Illinois Legislators Weigh Changes to Law Says Disproportionately Affects Black and Brown Communities
UPDATE: This original story has been updated to include comments by IL. House Speaker, Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch on the SAFE-T Act legislation, and its affects on communities of color and the impoverished. SPRINGFIELD | The Illinois General Assembly finished its first week of the fall veto session without...
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother
On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
71-year-old man killed in Brighton Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 6:40 a.m., police said a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street. The man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. On Wednesday evening, police said […]
Comments / 15