ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 15

Michael Adamczyk
5d ago

January 1st purge night starts, the criminals are now the victims and the victims are the criminals. just want to thank all the people that voted for Pritzker. I guess the suck in Illinois in not that bad yet.

Reply(1)
8
Bill Weronko
5d ago

More companies and people will leave the state. Hopefully the rest of the state can secede from Chicago and save themselves.

Reply
7
JJ
5d ago

Oh poor ankle bracelet wearers! Where do they get money to buy groceries? Once a felony is committed, they aren’t allowed to. Collect food stamps or even medicaid! Why not start reporting that? They have mommy do their shopping while they’re out committing the crimes!

Reply
4
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
CUSTER PARK, IL
WGN News

License plate readers: Crime stopper or privacy invader?

GURNEE, Ill. — Since September, Gurnee Mills has used a ‘Flock Safety’ automated license plate reader system as a way to quell crime that happens at the mall. “We’ve had seven arrests [and] we’ve been able to recover four stolen vehicles,” said Shawn Gaylor, an officer with the Gurnee Police Department. “And that’s just the […]
GURNEE, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

ISP updates rules to firearms access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois: 3rd most likely for holiday burglaries, study says

In a recent report on holiday burglaries, Illinois came out as the #3 state most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to a news release. Check out the report here. Key findings:. 83,000 burglaries occurred during the holiday period last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield

An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access

Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children

The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts

Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
ILLINOIS STATE
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother

On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WGN News

71-year-old man killed in Brighton Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 6:40 a.m., police said a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street. The man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. On Wednesday evening, police said […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy