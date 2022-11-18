On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO