Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Related
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update
Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week […] The post 4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency
The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in San Francisco. The newly crowned AL […] The post Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0