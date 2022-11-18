ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update

Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week […] The post 4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency

The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in San Francisco. The newly crowned AL […] The post Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
