Jonathan Randall Named President, Mack Trucks North America

Mack Trucks has announced that effective Dec. 1, 2022, Jonathan Randall has been named president of Mack Trucks North America, reporting to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president – North American sales, and served most recently as senior vice president – North American sales and commercial operations. He brings more than 25 years of commercial vehicle experience to the role, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) leadership positions in truck sales, product marketing, truck leasing and aftermarket parts and service.
Morgan McCarthy Joins GBB as Project Manager

Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc. (GBB) announces that Morgan McCarthy has joined the firm as a Project Manager. McCarthy has over 13 years of environmental, recycling, and waste management experience as a consultant and in the private sector. In addition to working closely with multiple cities and counties as a consultant and company executive, she briefly worked on various initiatives for a city in California, gaining firsthand experience with the public sector’s inner workings “Morgan has a unique and interesting background,” said GBB Senior Vice President Chris Lund. “The combination of her environmental industry experience, law degree, and contracting expertise will benefit the GBB projects she will lead.”

