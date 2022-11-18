Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc. (GBB) announces that Morgan McCarthy has joined the firm as a Project Manager. McCarthy has over 13 years of environmental, recycling, and waste management experience as a consultant and in the private sector. In addition to working closely with multiple cities and counties as a consultant and company executive, she briefly worked on various initiatives for a city in California, gaining firsthand experience with the public sector’s inner workings “Morgan has a unique and interesting background,” said GBB Senior Vice President Chris Lund. “The combination of her environmental industry experience, law degree, and contracting expertise will benefit the GBB projects she will lead.”

