ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangled his way past two Senators in the offensive zone and fired an off-balance wrist shot far side to give Vegas a 2-1 lead at 16:23 of the second period.
The Associated Press

Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado’s Cale Makar was called for interference.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thanks to John Gibson, the Anaheim Ducks were able to get their first regulation victory of the season. Gibson stopped 41 shots, including 17 in the third period, and the Ducks held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. “(Gibson) was incredible. Just an outstanding performance by him,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think you saw our lack of playing with the lead, it was almost like we were waiting for something bad to happen. And we are very thankful that he was going to have none of that.” Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist, while Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy