ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thanks to John Gibson, the Anaheim Ducks were able to get their first regulation victory of the season. Gibson stopped 41 shots, including 17 in the third period, and the Ducks held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. “(Gibson) was incredible. Just an outstanding performance by him,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think you saw our lack of playing with the lead, it was almost like we were waiting for something bad to happen. And we are very thankful that he was going to have none of that.” Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist, while Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game.

