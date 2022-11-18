Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
SFGate
Justice scores 17 as Santa Clara knocks off Menlo 64-51
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice's 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Menlo 64-51 on Wednesday night. Justice had five assists for the Broncos (4-2). Brandin Podziemski added 11 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and had 18 rebounds. Jaden Bediako shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.
Huskies Survive Shaky Start and Finish to Win Wooden Opener
The UW downs Fresno State 62-57 in a sloppy tourney outing.
SFGate
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
SFGate
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
SFGate
APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SFGate
KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59
Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
Comments / 0