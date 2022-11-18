Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
mynewsla.com
CHP Seeks Help Catching Hit-and-Run Driver in Anaheim
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim — 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach — was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Suspect In Custody Following Barricade in Reseda
A suspect wanted in connection with a criminal threat investigation was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with authorities at a residence in Reseda. Officers went to the 6700 block of Belmar Avenue about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was deployed to...
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
mynewsla.com
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was “suffering from multiple injuries,” the Downey Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Palmdale
A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Palmdale Death
A man was found dead Monday in Palmdale, and sheriff’s officials reached out to the public for information about the fatality. Sheriff’s homicide officials said the man was found around noon in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale. The man was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Train Station Bomb Threat
A 64-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station and was sentenced to time served in jail. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Shot to Death on Hollywood Sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were not released....
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Northridge Identified
The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Missing From Covina
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 77-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Phui Man Sam was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of East Covina Boulevard in Covina. Sam was described as 5-feet-1 inch tall and weighing 104 pounds. He has brown...
