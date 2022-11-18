Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO