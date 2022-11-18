Read full article on original website
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries
Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno At The Hospital: ‘He’s Feeling Better’
Tim Allen revealed that his old pal Jay Leno is on the mend after he was burned in a car fire earlier this week. Tim, 69, was seen leaving the hospital to visit the former Tonight Show host, 72, and he gave a brief interview to TMZ. The Toy Story star revealed that Jay was in good spirits, and was being well cared for, as he left the Grossman Burn Center in California on Thursday, November 17. “He is good,” Tim said. “It is wonderful, because he’s feeling better.”
Jay Leno’s Face Seen For The 1st Time After Suffering Burns As He’s Discharged From Hospital: Photo
Jay Leno was seen for the first time since he was hospitalized for burn-related injuries on Monday, November 21. He posed with hospital staff for photos, which you can see here (via Page Six), and showed some of his injuries. The former Tonight Show host, 72, appeared to be on the mend, after what was surely a frightening experience.
Jay Leno Seen Bandaged Up In Hyperbaric Chamber After His Car Burst Into Flames
Comedian and actor Jay Leno, 72, allowed Inside Edition to film him while he recovers inside a hyperbaric chamber following his burn accident on Nov. 13 (watch VIDEO HERE.) The beloved TV host was spotted inside the chamber with bandages on his left arm that went up to his elbow and his right hand completely covered. Jay wore a blue hospital gown and was barefoot while inside the medical device on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently recovering from a tragic burn accident that took place on Sunday, following a gasoline leak in his 1907 White Steam Car.
Jay Leno Won't Take Painkillers After Accident, Tim Allen Reveals
The former late-night talk show host suffered third-degree burns on his face, hands and chest after a fire broke out in his garage.
