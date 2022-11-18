ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. nurses are looking ahead to the county-funded Trauma Recovery Program, designed in part to support health care workers’ mental health. The 2023 county budget designates $621,700 to the mental health initiative. Budget amendment papers also show the funds will go towards workforce development in the local health care industry.
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
