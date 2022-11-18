Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton High School student whose name appeared in a text message that identified him by name and incorrectly accused him of having a gun in his backpack filed a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday. The suit alleges many of the people who received the...
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
“I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed,” said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
WISN
Lead Waukesha prosecutor who helped convict Darrell Brooks calls case 'pinnacle of my career'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's been less than a week since Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for the parade attack one year ago. Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said they're still feeling a sense of relief that a jury convicted Brooks following...
Rock Co. officials concerned over growing number of cocaine-fentanyl overdoses
Officials in Rock County say they're seeing a distressing trend: a growing number of overdose deaths as a result of cocaine being mixed with fentanyl.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
nbc15.com
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The 11-year-old boy who died after being shot while hunting was a middle-school student in Berlin, the school district confirmed on Monday. In a statement, the Berlin Area School District superintendent wrote, the district “is heartbroken” by Easton Thom’s death. “Our thoughts and...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
nbc15.com
Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
nbc15.com
Rock County Public Health raises awareness about impact of mixing cocaine and fentanyl
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department is raising awareness about the rising number of drug-related deaths involving a mix of cocaine and fentanyl. The department said fentanyl-use is a rising cause of death in Rock County and has become the leading cause of drug-related deaths...
nbc15.com
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County. MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.
11-year-old fatally shot in Wisconsin as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat
An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. nurses are looking ahead to the county-funded Trauma Recovery Program, designed in part to support health care workers’ mental health. The 2023 county budget designates $621,700 to the mental health initiative. Budget amendment papers also show the funds will go towards workforce development in the local health care industry.
nbc15.com
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
