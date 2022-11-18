ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida could experience heavy rain, flooding on Tuesday

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | | Rain: 40% scattered showers. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Tuesday when there will be the potential for heavy rain amounting to greater than seven inches in some areas. Most likely impacted with the heaviest rain will be Osceola and Brevard counties, where nuisance flooding is likely should those totals verify, though half-an-inch to two inches are possible across Orlando on these heavy travel days, impacting all. Models suggest currently most rain should move out Wednesday by dawn.
