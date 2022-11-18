Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | | Rain: 40% scattered showers. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Tuesday when there will be the potential for heavy rain amounting to greater than seven inches in some areas. Most likely impacted with the heaviest rain will be Osceola and Brevard counties, where nuisance flooding is likely should those totals verify, though half-an-inch to two inches are possible across Orlando on these heavy travel days, impacting all. Models suggest currently most rain should move out Wednesday by dawn.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO