Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of drivers may have been exposed in the massive cyberattack that has impacted Suffolk County services for nearly three months. Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack. The license numbers...
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve.
Loola Doola in White Plains, and other local entrepreneurs gear up for Small Business Saturday
Lauren Morris is the owner of Loola Doola Boutique which she says provides customers with a "loft experience" in the heart of White Plains.
Police: Commack man dies after driving off Bay Shore dock
Police say Robert Lancaster suffered an apparent medical emergency before going into the water.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Police: Vandals stole car tires and purse in Huntington Station apartment complex
Police are searching for vandals who stole car tires and a handbag in a Huntington Station apartment complex. According to Suffolk police, thieves stole all four tires from a car at the apartment complex on Station Way as well as a handbag. Police say several other cars at the complex...
Officials: Bridgeport woman suffers burns in house fire
It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a multifamily home on Norman Street.
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
Harrison apartment fire leaves 30 people homeless
At least 30 people, including one child, are now homeless after a fire ripped through apartments in Harrison on Tuesday. Fire officials say they were called to 3 Calvert St. around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters immediately stretched hoses into the building, while also helping residents and pets get out. The Red...
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month.
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old male student threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts against students and staff.
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
2 men wanted for using stolen credit card in Commack
Police say back in August, the men used a stolen card at the Speedway on Jericho Turnpike.
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Court documents show Naugatuck dad was on house arrest and parole at time of infant’s death
News 12 dug into his pending court cases which show Francisquini was on near 24-7 lockdown and suggests police should have been searching for him before they ever learned of his child’s death.
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl
A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
Police: 2 men wanted for robbing 34-year-old in South Farmingdale
Two men robbed a man early Tuesday in South Farmingdale, police say. Detectives say the 34-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when two men approached him and demanded that he give them his belongings. The man gave the suspects his wallet. The two...
Police look for 75-year-old woman missing for 11 days
Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who they say has been missing for 11 days. Marilyn Stock, of Waterbury, has been missing since Nov. 11. Police say she is about 5 foot 3 inches tall. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.
