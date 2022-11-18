Read full article on original website
No. 22 Oklahoma uses big fourth quarter to top A-State women’s basketball
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s basketball team was within four points of No. 22 Oklahoma late in the third quarter, but the Red Wolves couldn’t overcome a big fourth quarter by the Sooners in a 95-70 setback Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena. A-State...
Arkansas State basketball hosts first doubleheader of the season Tuesday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be two exciting matchups at First National Bank Arena Tuesday night as Arkansas State basketball hosts its first doubleheader of the season. On the men’s side, Mike Balado’s crew hosts Tennessee Martin. The Skyhawks sit 3-3 this season, and the Red Wolves 2-2 after...
2023 Cardinals Caravan features a stop in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cardinals Caravan returns and the Birds on the Bat will stop in Jonesboro. Circle Saturday, January 14th on the calendar. The St. Louis baseball party starts at 12pm at Embassy Suites (223 Red Wolf Blvd). Current Cardinals players along with alumni & broadcasters will be at the event.
Arkansas State/Troy football matchup will now air on ESPNU, new kickoff time of 2:30pm
The Arkansas State football team’s kickoff time for its home game Saturday, Nov. 26, versus Troy has been moved to 2:30 p.m. after being selected for a nationally-televised broadcast on ESPNU. The game’s start time was moved from its original 2:00 p.m. kickoff to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the...
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Football Friday Night star is on the radar for one of the biggest honors in FCS. North Alabama sophomore running back Shunderrick Powell is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award. The accolade goes to the Offensive Player of the Year in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Arkansas State men’s hoops closes game on 8-0 run, beats UT Martin 70-64
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (3-2) finished strong, closing the game on an 8-0 run as they beat UT Martin (3-4) 70-64 Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena. Malcolm Farrington drilled a three from the right wing with 40 seconds remaining, giving A-State their first lead in 18 minutes at 66-64. He hit four threes and finished with 14 points.
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
“We need love”: Former Jonesboro resident survives nightclub shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As communities prepare to mourn following a deadly nightclub shooting in Colorado, a former Jonesboro resident is thankful to be alive. On Saturday, Nov. 19, five people were killed and 17 others were hurt at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs. It was an...
A-State to introduce new hands-on experience for agriculture students
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation from a national organization to Arkansas State University will give students the hands-on experience they have never had before. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peco Foods donated $80,000 to the school to transform a barn into a modern broiler house where students can practice with poultry.
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro. The clothing store, which was formerly located in The Mall at Turtle Creek, opened Tuesday at The Uptown, 2206 E. Highland Dr. According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
Jonesboro sees outbreak amid flu case surge
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in a couple of years. Dr. Mark Wiggins, a primary care physician for St. Bernard’s, said they’ve seen more patients in the hospital, noting many of them being older or having chronic conditions.
Planning your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’s a cold and frosty start to the week! Temperatures are well-below freezing area-wide this morning. We’ll be close to freezing tomorrow but after that, we should stay above freezing the rest of the...
Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, city and local businesses said they see people racing down the street daily. Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes. After new speed tables were installed...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip. A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.
E-Commerce Park seeing progress despite setbacks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new warehouse and distribution center has been making some progress in Jonesboro. Back in October, construction on the E-Commerce Park just off I-555 began, headed by Ramsons Inc. The 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility was announced in May 2022. The building will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse,...
