Construction Manager, Architect Hired For New Elementary School. Mercer County Schools are looking at creating their own law enforcement agency. The school district has had an agreement with the City of Harrodsburg to secure three school resource officers since 2018. In 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly passed the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which mandated each school campus should have a school resource officer. Currently, neither the HPD nor the Mercer County Sheriff’s Officer have enough personnel to provide the required officers.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO