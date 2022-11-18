Read full article on original website
Deadline to apply for one of the largest private scholarships approaching
MIAMI, Okla. — The deadline to apply for a large undergraduate scholarship is quickly approaching. The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship awards up to $55,000 per year for eligible students or alumni to pursue a four-year degree. The application deadline is January 12, 2023. This is the largest private scholarship in the United States available exclusively for students and graduates from two-year colleges.
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
“Camp Now and Then” helping watch Pittsburg area children
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The biggest problem facing parents when their kids are out of school is who is going to watch them. Thanks to the Pittsburg Parks and Rec department, parents have a solution. The department hosts a program called “Camp Now and Then” at the Lincoln Center....
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
Nativity Festival in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Pittsburg church is getting into the spirit of Christmas. The church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints is gearing up for its annual “Nativity Festival”. Members of the church and the Pittsburg community donate their nativity scenes for the event. The...
“Covers for a Cause” a success for “Hope 4 You” foundation
JOPLIN, Mo. — This Tuesday helped an organization that assists the underinsured. More than $2,300 from “Show Me the Ozarks Magazine” was donated to “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.”. The money was raised through the annual “Covers for a Cause”, and will all stay local....
“Mercy Health Foundation” receives funding from “Arvest Foundation”
JOPLIN, Mo. — This Tuesday before Thanksgiving has local foundations feeling plenty thankful. $5,000 from the “Arvest Foundation” to the “Mercy Health Foundation.”. The money will help fund an infant warmer. The machines typically cost about $15,000. Mercy already has a number of them, eight of...
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show
GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
Army vet builds, donates grandfather clock
A unique grandfather clock, built by a retired Army Colonel and woodworker, brought in more than $5,000 during a raffle. JOPLIN, Mo. — A 6-foot-tall, handcrafted grandfather clock is raffled off with all of the proceeds going to a non-profit veterans organization. Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast, Dr. Mike Judah spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together the unique furniture piece. Once finished, the grandfather clock was put on display at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, MO, and raffled off on Veterans Day (November 11th, 2022). The lucky winners of the raffle are a woman and her husband from Saint Louis.
“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
November 26th proclaimed “Carthage Small Business Saturday”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Mayor of Carthage made a special proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting (11/22). Mayor Dan Rife along with the Carthage City Council proclaim Saturday, November 26, 2022 as “Carthage Small Business Saturday.” This official City of Carthage Proclamation was presented to Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Reams, and to members of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Board.
Pre-Thanksgiving pie party at “Joplin Workshops”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nice pre-Thanksgiving treat, today, for the hard-working employees of a Joplin nonprofit. Pizza and pie were on the menu at “Joplin Workshops.”. KODE’s own Mike Olmstead and Ray Foreman were part of the serving crew, who loved spending time there. “JWI” provides employment...
Decorating for Christmas early is a passion for this Kansas family
GALENA, Kan. — This weekend marks the time when a majority of people will start decorating for Christmas. Not the case for a Galena woman. She started weeks ago, and, by no means, is it the first time. “It kind of started way back when we were little and...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights
The boys are LIVE on location at Suzanne’s Natural Foods in Joplin. Today they share the Butterball Turkey Hotline (1-800-BUTTERBALL) and a list of States that drink the most before a first date… you’ll find all that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
Lamar receives 2.3 million dollars for new well
LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”. The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines. The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake...
Holiday window artwork on display at Joplin City Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2022 edition of the Joplin City Hall Holiday Windows has been lit as part of their holiday spirit in downtown Joplin. “Visit Joplin” has installed a stained glass holiday scene in the front windows of City Hall. The window looks out onto Main Street/Route 66.
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
