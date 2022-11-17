ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

wucardinals.com

Season Recap: Football Keeps Moving Forward With Best Year Yet in Year Four

Wheeling, W. Va. – Five years ago, the foundation was laid for the Wheeling University Football program to begin. After years of trials and tribulations, including an exhibition season in 2018 and a full COVID year in 2020, the program has come out stronger than ever. 2022 was the best season yet for the program, as they set a new record for wins in a season, and were in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship conversation up until the final two weeks of the regular season.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Men’s Basketball falls in MEC opener

Wheeling, W.Va. - On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-3,0-1) and Notre Dame college kept the gym hot in a high scoring battle that saw the Cardinals fall 71-91. Wheeling saw three players hit double digits in points. In the first half, the Falcons got...
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Women’s Basketball drops Last Second Heartbreaker Against Notre Dame College

South Euclid, OH. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) season officially kicked off on Saturday as the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) hit the road. They battled until the end, but ended up dropping a last second game to Notre Dame College 55-51. The Cardinals defense played strong throughout the night, but the Cardinals were outscored 16-12 in the final 10 minutes leading to the conference opening loss.
WHEELING, WV
d9and10sports.com

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Rolls To Regional Championship

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville had little trouble winning the region 15 championship Saturday night in St.Clairsville. The Red rolled past Indian Valley 41-7, picking up their 19th regional championship all-time. Big Red will now face Cincinnati Wyoming next Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus in the Division IV state semifinals.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WBOY

WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central To State Semifinals

POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wucardinals.com

Banks Places 20th, Both Qualify for finals on Day Two of Oberlin Invitational

Oberlin, OH. – After putting one swimmer in the finals on Day one of the Oberlin Invitational, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team came back stronger on day two. Both of their swimmers did enough to qualify for the day two finals as they continue to lower times. The Cardinals had one top 20 finisher on the day as Wheeling finishes day two with 11 team points.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled

Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
whereverfamily.com

Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail

Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV

