Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Season Recap: Football Keeps Moving Forward With Best Year Yet in Year Four
Wheeling, W. Va. – Five years ago, the foundation was laid for the Wheeling University Football program to begin. After years of trials and tribulations, including an exhibition season in 2018 and a full COVID year in 2020, the program has come out stronger than ever. 2022 was the best season yet for the program, as they set a new record for wins in a season, and were in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship conversation up until the final two weeks of the regular season.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball falls in MEC opener
Wheeling, W.Va. - On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-3,0-1) and Notre Dame college kept the gym hot in a high scoring battle that saw the Cardinals fall 71-91. Wheeling saw three players hit double digits in points. In the first half, the Falcons got...
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball drops Last Second Heartbreaker Against Notre Dame College
South Euclid, OH. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) season officially kicked off on Saturday as the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) hit the road. They battled until the end, but ended up dropping a last second game to Notre Dame College 55-51. The Cardinals defense played strong throughout the night, but the Cardinals were outscored 16-12 in the final 10 minutes leading to the conference opening loss.
d9and10sports.com
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
Big Red Rolls To Regional Championship
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville had little trouble winning the region 15 championship Saturday night in St.Clairsville. The Red rolled past Indian Valley 41-7, picking up their 19th regional championship all-time. Big Red will now face Cincinnati Wyoming next Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus in the Division IV state semifinals.
Westinghouse Academy football has sights set on state championship, being great men off the field
PITTSBURGH — In the midst of an undefeated 11-0 season, the Westinghouse football team has their sights set on one current goal – a state championship. But they also see a much bigger picture. Channel 11′s Jenna Harner caught up with the team and learned why this Bulldogs...
WBOY
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
WBOY
Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
Wheeling Central To State Semifinals
POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
wucardinals.com
Banks Places 20th, Both Qualify for finals on Day Two of Oberlin Invitational
Oberlin, OH. – After putting one swimmer in the finals on Day one of the Oberlin Invitational, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team came back stronger on day two. Both of their swimmers did enough to qualify for the day two finals as they continue to lower times. The Cardinals had one top 20 finisher on the day as Wheeling finishes day two with 11 team points.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
BIG WINNER: $5M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Someone in Allegheny County is now a multi-millionaire!. A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District at 5550 Centre Avenue in Shadyside. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket, $5 Million Money Maker,...
whereverfamily.com
Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail
Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Comments / 0