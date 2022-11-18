Read full article on original website
Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve
While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week's national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Steve Duerr of Jackson, Wyoming. Steve writes: "Cold and clear. -10 degrees, crystal fog over the Snake River, Buffalo Valley Teton Wilderness Drive above Moran, Wyoming.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email...
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. "I could smell it from inside my pickup,"...
Northern Arapaho Demands Return of Children’s Hair Samples From Harvard Museum
The Northern Arapaho government is demanding that a Harvard University museum give back hair samples taken from American Indians about 90 years ago. The museum already had launched a campaign earlier this year to return the hair samples. The Peabody Museum...
Inflation Has Wyoming Families Watching – Or Breaking – Their Thanksgiving Budgets
Dorene Martinez was checking the shelves twice, then checking them again for her family's favorite olives. Ultimately, however, she had to make do with pickles for the charcuterie board she makes every year for Thanksgiving. Jen Tacke, meanwhile, was comparing...
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
On the surface, it's clear Wyoming's voter turnout for the general election wasn't much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. "As we...
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn't have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
State Lands Might Be Used For Affordable Housing, Commercial Properties, Adventure Races
To keep Wyoming public schools funded, the scope of use on state trust lands must expand to include such things as affordable housing developments, commercial properties and room for outdoor activities like adventure races, state officials and lawmakers say. A draft...
Wyoming Attorney Who Fought COVID Mandates Suspended For Abandoning Clients
A northern Wyoming attorney who has represented clients in a few Wyoming-based COVID-19 mandate-related cases has been suspended from practicing law for the second time in the past five years. Buffalo attorney Nick Beduhn was placed under an indefinite, immediate suspension...
Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming
California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it's also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
Rep. Chip Neiman’s Stock Soars In Wyoming Republican Party
State Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, was a simple rancher from Crook County about five years ago. "I looked back this morning and I thought, 'You've got to be joking.' I can't believe where I'm at right now," Neiman told Cowboy State Daily.
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years
The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
Northern Arapaho Tribe Wants Another Casino, But This One Would Be On State Land
Wyoming lawmakers haven't drafted a law allowing the Northern Arapaho Tribe to build new casinos on state lands to help fund the state's public schools, but they could by January. The Northern Arapaho tribal government in September proposed a...
Wyoming Could Be Global Crypto Leader, But Nobody’s Paying Attention
Wyoming has developed one of the most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the world, a kind of red carpet that lawmakers hoped would be attractive to companies that want to do things right in a rapidly evolving business sector.
Neiman Beats Olsen As Wyoming Legislature Chooses Party Nominees For Leadership
Normally on the day the state Legislature picks its leadership, the top positions – speaker of the House and president of the Senate – are the most newsworthy. They still are newsworthy, but not that surprising. Rep. Albert Sommers,...
