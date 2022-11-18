ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week’s national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Steve Duerr of Jackson, Wyoming. Steve writes: “Cold and clear. -10 degrees, crystal fog over the Snake River, Buffalo Valley Teton Wilderness Drive above Moran, Wyoming.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Northern Arapaho Demands Return of Children’s Hair Samples From Harvard Museum

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Northern Arapaho government is demanding that a Harvard University museum give back hair samples taken from American Indians about 90 years ago. The museum already had launched a campaign earlier this year to return the hair samples. The Peabody Museum...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Attorney Who Fought COVID Mandates Suspended For Abandoning Clients

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A northern Wyoming attorney who has represented clients in a few Wyoming-based COVID-19 mandate-related cases has been suspended from practicing law for the second time in the past five years. Buffalo attorney Nick Beduhn was placed under an indefinite, immediate suspension...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Chip Neiman’s Stock Soars In Wyoming Republican Party

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, was a simple rancher from Crook County about five years ago. “I looked back this morning and I thought, ‘You’ve got to be joking.’ I can’t believe where I’m at right now,” Neiman told Cowboy State Daily.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Could Be Global Crypto Leader, But Nobody’s Paying Attention

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has developed one of the most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the world, a kind of red carpet that lawmakers hoped would be attractive to companies that want to do things right in a rapidly evolving business sector.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy