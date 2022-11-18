Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Saturday shopping can help Least of These Ministries help others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Small Business Saturday, you can shop for a cause. Least of These Ministries is bringing vendors together to help you wrap up your gift list - and help them bless others. April McNeil and Khalani Britt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on...
WIBW
Middle school carnival raises funds for Topeka North Outreach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff with Seaman Middle School raised some money with a carnival just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The school-wide carnival featured games and food for the kids to enjoy before the students would be out of school for Thanksgiving break, but the event also went to a good cause -- it benefited the Topeka North Outreach Program. The program is an organization that works with anyone in the Seaman district who needs financial help.
WIBW
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
WIBW
Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
WIBW
Topeka elementary school holds annual Thanksgiving meal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pauline South Elementary held its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Tuesday. The school was excited to get everybody back in the building for this year’s meal, and Principal Chris Holman says the celebration goes beyond the holiday. ”The connection between school and family is absolutely...
WIBW
2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
WIBW
Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing. The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.
WIBW
Emporia included in $4 million grant to develop strategic community plan
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia has been included in a $4 million USDA grant to help develop a strategic community plan for the city. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development division announced it will award $4 million in cooperative agreements to 17 organizations under its Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge program.
WIBW
West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge. The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Water main break forces complete closure of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning water main break has forced the complete closure of a Topeka street. Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, the City of Topeka says a water main broke in the area of SW 25th and Moundview Dr. which has caused the complete closure of the west leg of 25th.
WIBW
Valley Falls plans day of holiday celebrations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls has a whole day of activities planned to put the community in the holiday spirit!. Jennie Watson visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on a few of the events that will take place for Valley Falls Hometown Christmas. Activities begin at 11...
WIBW
K-State College of Agriculture looking to grow innovation, research centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With major bio-science development underway in Manhattan, Kansas State University hopes to continue its leadership in innovation. The College of Agriculture has several plans to make it happen, but they need public support. They’re in the midst of a $75 million fundraising campaign. If they reach the goal in private contributions by Dec. 7, they will receive $25 million from the state of Kansas, plus another $25 million grant.
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
WIBW
Aqua fitness organization helps YMCA raise money by matching up to $3K of donations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s last YMCA is up for sale, but one company does not want to see it go so they decided to help. Shockwave Aqua Fitness offers water aerobic classes at the YMCA of Topeka, so when Shockwave owner, Sharlie Peterson, found out it was for sale she wanted to help keep the YMCA building around. The aqua fitness company is now raising some money to give to the YMCA, so the YMCA can put in a better offer than what they currently have on the building.
WIBW
Kansas Farm Bureau to elect new president at 104th meeting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau members will elect a new president at its 104th annual meeting as Rich Felts is set to retire. The Kansas Farm Bureau says it will celebrate its 104th annual meeting between Dec. 3 and 5 in Manhattan. “I’m excited we will be gathering...
WIBW
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka as investigation handed to DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka as the investigation was handed to the District Attorney’s Office. Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at...
WIBW
Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.
