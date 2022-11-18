ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members

Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Nightly closure of 220th St. SW and SB I-5 ramps planned Nov. 21-23

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work on bridge operations at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of 220th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 southbound on- and off-ramps. Detours will be provided (see map). The work will...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrates 40th anniversary

Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month with a party for current students and school alumni. The celebration featured activities for all ages, as well as a memory board, photo booth and coloring pages. Y. Brighton School, formerly known as Bright and Early Preschool, was...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
27th Jam Session returns to Mountlake Terrace HS Nov. 22

The 27th annual tip-off to Mountlake Terrace High School’s winter sports season takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22 with Jam Session, featuring an alumni game, 3-point shoot-out, slam dunk exhibition and more. Back after a COVID-19 hiatus, Jam Session is the traditional start of the prep basketball season at MTHS....
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

