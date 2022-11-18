Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO