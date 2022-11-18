Read full article on original website
Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members
Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members
The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project
Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday
Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services
Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood. Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need. “The majority...
Nightly closure of 220th St. SW and SB I-5 ramps planned Nov. 21-23
Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work on bridge operations at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of 220th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 southbound on- and off-ramps. Detours will be provided (see map). The work will...
Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrates 40th anniversary
Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month with a party for current students and school alumni. The celebration featured activities for all ages, as well as a memory board, photo booth and coloring pages. Y. Brighton School, formerly known as Bright and Early Preschool, was...
27th Jam Session returns to Mountlake Terrace HS Nov. 22
The 27th annual tip-off to Mountlake Terrace High School’s winter sports season takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22 with Jam Session, featuring an alumni game, 3-point shoot-out, slam dunk exhibition and more. Back after a COVID-19 hiatus, Jam Session is the traditional start of the prep basketball season at MTHS....
