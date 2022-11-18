Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams QB Stafford back in concussion protocol, out Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL's concussion protocol. Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers defense looks to build on 3 straight 2nd-half shutouts
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense got humbled a bit by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Since then, it has been back to the unit's usual dominance — especially in the second half.
Citrus County Chronicle
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Citrus County Chronicle
Aaron Rodgers says he's been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wentz returns to Commanders practice, not as starting QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders. Just not as their starting quarterback. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks' Walker, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score
It’s a good time to reflect on the things we’re thankful for this week and our fantasy stars should be no exception. So let's dig into our best bets to score in Week 12 of the NFL season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across the Buffalo area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies' Harper to miss start of season after elbow surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss the start of the 2023 season after he had reconstructive right elbow surgery on Wednesday. The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
