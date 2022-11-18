ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams QB Stafford back in concussion protocol, out Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL's concussion protocol. Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the...
KANSAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Aaron Rodgers says he's been playing with broken thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Wentz returns to Commanders practice, not as starting QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders. Just not as their starting quarterback. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four...
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks' Walker, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score

It’s a good time to reflect on the things we’re thankful for this week and our fantasy stars should be no exception. So let's dig into our best bets to score in Week 12 of the NFL season.
Citrus County Chronicle

Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across the Buffalo area.
DETROIT, MI

