ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

UPDATE: Hwy 154 open after vehicle fire

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtHYR_0jFBmg2g00

UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): Hwy 154 is now open in both directions

___
UPDATE (9:04 p.m.): One-way traffic control is in place on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.

CHP says to expect traffic delays if driving through the area.

___

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 154.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fully engulfed at 6:33 p.m. on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.

Officials say one man was critically injured with burns.

He was pulled from the vehicle by a female bystander and transported to a nearby hospital.

Fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush, but forward progress has been stopped.

Hwy 154 is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Burn Piles Off Highway 154

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting pile burns near Painted Cave and Paradise Road off Highway 154. Crews are working to complete the burning of Hazard Reduction Burn Piles in the area of the Painted Cave Fuel Break. Smoke may be noticable in these areas over the next...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash

Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with an outside parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff. Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline. The Santa Barbara City The post Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure

A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy