UPDATE: Hwy 154 open after vehicle fire
UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): Hwy 154 is now open in both directions
___
UPDATE (9:04 p.m.): One-way traffic control is in place on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.
CHP says to expect traffic delays if driving through the area.
___
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 154.
Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fully engulfed at 6:33 p.m. on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.
Officials say one man was critically injured with burns.
He was pulled from the vehicle by a female bystander and transported to a nearby hospital.
Fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush, but forward progress has been stopped.
Hwy 154 is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
