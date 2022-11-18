Read full article on original website
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
RIP Deus Ex Go
Although "Deus Ex" is best known for its genre-defining RPG on PC that kicked off the series in 2000, the world of "Deus Ex" has also leapt off computer screens onto mobile on multiple occasions via spin-off titles. For example, in 2016, the same year "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" debuted, Square Enix Montreal released "Deus Ex Go" for mobile and PC. "Deus Ex Go" broke from the standard "Deus Ex" gameplay, instead focusing on turn-based puzzle solving, where players control Adam Jensen as they overcome obstacles and dispatch foes.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
Rockstar Just Suffered Another GTA Leak
"Grand Theft Auto" developer Rockstar Games just can't seem to catch a break. Unfortunately, this year has already been viewed as a disastrous one for the company. In September, the internet exploded after Rockstar was hit with a massive data breach that resulted in 90 video clips of "Grand Theft Auto 6" development gameplay being uploaded online by a hacker group. On top of confirming that a new entry in the "GTA" series was in development, the leak revealed some major details about the upcoming game, such as the main character and the setting.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League Early Footage Teases Interesting Change For The Series
"Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League" is officially off the shelf. Activision originally teased the mysterious "Crash Bandicoot" multiplayer game back in November 2020 at The Game Awards. However, it was around this time that developer Toys for Bob was forced to put the project on hold. "Call of Duty's" success inspired Activision Blizzard to reallocate developers from Toys for Bob to work on " Warzone," and during the shift many of the staff members working on "Crash Bandicoot" quit the company. "Wumpa League" was believed to be part of a pile of unrealized projects until just recently.
Postal Dev Celebrates The Death Of Postal 3
Running With Scissors' "Postal" is an action shooter series that takes all the satire and over-the-top action of "Grand Theft Auto" and turns it up to 11. As a result, the series has been at the center of multiple controversies since its inception, with "Postal 2" even getting banned in some countries. That still hasn't stopped its developer from making more sequels, with the most recent entry being this year's "Postal 4: No Regerts." While these games are certainly not for everyone, even hardcore fans would agree that not every entry has been a winner. One "Postal" game is often cited as considerably worse than the rest: "Postal 3."
How Super Mario 64 Influenced The N64's Controller
In hindsight, the Nintendo 64 controller was unusual for its time. Its "trident-like" shape didn't seem streamlined for easily reaching buttons within a close space, especially for children with small hands. You could only really grip two of the prongs at any given time. A popular theory claimed that the N64 controller was designed for playing the best-selling Nintendo 64 game, "Super Mario 64," but the truth is more complicated than that.
How Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Reworking The Detection System
Stealth and detection used to play a key role in "Assassin's Creed." Jamie Russo of Screen Rant argued that stealth once served as a cornerstone of the franchise, helping it stand out within a crowded RPG market. However, the most recent entries have nearly abandoned stealth altogether. The system hit a new low in "Valhalla," which many regard as the most abysmal stealth experience of the series.
Pokémon Players Are Seeking Refunds For Glitchy Scarlet & Violet
Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Could Be Getting Rebooted
Prepare yourselves, action game fans — it seems "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are coming back to reclaim their former glory. While "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are well-regarded as historic pillars of the hack-and-slash and fighting game genres respectively, it's hard to deny that the two series aren't the juggernauts they once were. "Dead or Alive" has managed to maintain a presence in recent years, thanks to the critically-solid "Dead or Alive 6" launching worldwide in 2019. "Ninja Gaiden," however, has been essentially defunct for years. The last new mainline entry in the series was "Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge" in 2012, with only a handful of spin-offs and game compilations releasing since then.
GTA: San Andreas Horror Game Is A Creepy But Impressive Fan-Made Project
If you're a fan of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" series, it's likely you've played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.". However, what happens when you take this legendary title, flip it on its head, and make it a psychological horror game?. Over the years, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" has...
God Of War Ragnarok's DLC Plan May Disappoint Some Fans
The director of "God of War Ragnarok" has stated that there aren't any plans for DLC or additional content for that game. On the Kinda Funny's "God of War Ragnarok" spoilercast with game director Eric Williams, Williams was asked if there were any plans for DLC or additional updates for the massive PlayStation Studios title. "I don't know man, that game is big," Williams said. "We put everything we had into it and so, I wouldn't count on it."
Alien Isolation Could Finally Be Getting A Sequel
In 2014, sci-fi horror fans were treated with "Alien: Isolation," one of the creepiest games of the last decade. It sold 2.1 million copies and was well-received by many at the time despite Sega commenting that the sales were "weak." Since then, the game has been ported to every major console and even mobile. GameRant called it a hit for the horror genre that amassed a cult following, yet there has been no word on a sequel for years — until now.
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
"The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR" will bring the horror franchise to virtual reality through what looks like a blend of traditional scares and more fast-paced, action-style gameplay. So far, developer Supermassive Games has had a mixed record with VR titles. It followed up "Until Dawn," often considered one of the best horror games of all time, with the VR spinoff "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," which received average reviews. It then released a VR prequel to the series titled "The Inpatient" that proved to be one of the worst games of 2018.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
God Of War Ragnarok Boss Teases Another Entry In The Series
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
Xbox Fans May Have A Hard Time Getting A Series X This Holiday Season
The holidays are quickly approaching, and, typically, that's good news for video game enthusiasts. Black Friday and Cyber Monday reliably have an assortment of tech and gaming deals, and December is no stranger to gaming deals either. However, this year it could be a bit trickier for those still wanting to acquire either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5.
