No. 10 Creighton overcomes slow start to top UC Riverside

Baylor Scheierman scored a game-high 17 points to lead four Bluejays in double figures as No. 10 Creighton cruised to an 80-51 victory over visiting UC Riverside on Thursday in Omaha, Neb.

Scheierman shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, to go along with six rebounds, while Trey Alexander added 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds, with Arthur Kaluma finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Bluejays (4-0), who led by as many as 31 points in the second half, shot 32-for-61 (52.5 percent) from the field, including 8-for- 21 (38.1 percent) from 3-point range. They also outrebounded the Highlanders 42-31.

UC Riverside (1-2) was led by Wil Tattersall’s 11 points while Jamal Hartwell II added nine points and Kyle Owens had seven. Zyon Pullin had eight points and six rebounds.

The Highlanders shot 22-for-62 (35.5 percent) from the field, including 3-for-19 (15.8 percent) from beyond the arc. They were outscored 42-34 in the paint.

After the Highlanders pulled to within 48-36 on Hartwell’s jumper with 15:50 left, the Bluejays countered with a 7-0 run capped by Francisco Farabello’s 3-pointer for a 55-36 lead with 12:33 to go.

After the Highlanders took a 26-25 lead with 7:12 left in the first half, the Bluejays closed on a 16-2 run to take a 41-28 lead at halftime.

Scheierman scored 13 points and Alexander had 10 in the first 20 minutes for Creighton, which shot 16-for-30 (53.3 percent) from the field.

UC Riverside was led by Hartwell’s seven points, while Tattersall added six.

–Field Level Media

