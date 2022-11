RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide. Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes on the eighth stop of a 14-game road trip. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Guenther each had two assists. Vejmelka has two shutouts in 13 appearances this season. Pyotr Kochetkov, just hours after a contract extension was announced, stopped 22 shots for Carolina. He wasn’t expected to be on the ice, but scheduled starter Antti Raanta was the backup instead.

