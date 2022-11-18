Read full article on original website
PA American Water provides tips for properly disposing of 'FOG' this holiday season
PA (WOLF) — ‘Tis the season for hearty holiday feasts, which is why Pennsylvania American Water is reminding customers that properly disposing of FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) is a recipe for preventing costly backups in the home and its wastewater systems. Traditional holiday staples like turkey, gravy,...
Sheetz Unleaded 88 gas cheaper this holiday... But what is Unleaded 88?
PA (WOLF) — On Monday, Sheetz gas stations announced that they have lowered the cost of unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99/gallon. But what exactly is Unleaded 88? And is your vehicle able to use it?. Sheetz says it's doing this for families who want to go get...
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99/gallon for Unleaded 88 for Nov. 21-Nov. 28
PA (WOLF) — Sheetz announced today that it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited-time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28, 2022. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded...
Saint Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, everyone is getting prepared, and soup kitchens are no exception since they have many mouths to feed. Michael Cianciotta, the Director of Saint Vincent DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, said they have already done most of the preparation. “We’re pretty much ready to...
Ways to keep your home secure when away for the holidays
HAZLETON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — In a recent report, Pennsylvania was the number two state to most likely experience burglaries during the holiday season over any other time of the year. With people traveling over the holidays, now’s the time to protect you and your belongings. According to the article...
Gov. Wolf announces new jobs coming to Luzerne Co. with CVS Health expansion
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that CVS Health will create and retain 912 total jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility in Luzerne County. “It’s a big win for Pennsylvania when a nationally-renowned company like CVS...
Holiday driving safety
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike projects 3.5 million travelers this holiday season. Officials say the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and can be one of the deadliest. That’s why Pennsylvania State Police joined PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in the...
PSP remind motorists to drive safely during holiday season
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a release on Tuesday reminding motorists to drive safely during the upcoming holiday season. "Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop N would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth.
Kidnapping victims from Virginia rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A mother and child who were kidnapped in Virginia and taken to Pennsylvania against their will were rescued by Wilkes-Barre Township Police on Tuesday morning. Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they were contacted by investigators in Virginia this morning regarding a woman and her...
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
PHRC Executive Director issues statement following attack on LGBTQ community in CO
(WOLF) — Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, (PHRC), Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter issued the following statement on the fatal shooting in Colorado:. Hate and violence has resulted in the death of five people, injuries to 19, incalculable sorrow to families and friends, and a traumatized community. This was the price when a gunman went into Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, over the weekend, took out his rifle and started to shoot.
Democrats take power in PA State House
PA (WOLF) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. The House Democrats made a narrow victory giving them just enough seats to take the house. Last Thursday, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats...
Wilkes-Barre man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Sunday after police say he was found concealing the whereabouts of a missing Pittston teen. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the teen was located after police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.
