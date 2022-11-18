ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WOLF

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99/gallon for Unleaded 88 for Nov. 21-Nov. 28

PA (WOLF) — Sheetz announced today that it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited-time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28, 2022. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded...
WOLF

Saint Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, everyone is getting prepared, and soup kitchens are no exception since they have many mouths to feed. Michael Cianciotta, the Director of Saint Vincent DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, said they have already done most of the preparation. “We’re pretty much ready to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Ways to keep your home secure when away for the holidays

HAZLETON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — In a recent report, Pennsylvania was the number two state to most likely experience burglaries during the holiday season over any other time of the year. With people traveling over the holidays, now’s the time to protect you and your belongings. According to the article...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Holiday driving safety

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike projects 3.5 million travelers this holiday season. Officials say the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and can be one of the deadliest. That’s why Pennsylvania State Police joined PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PSP remind motorists to drive safely during holiday season

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a release on Tuesday reminding motorists to drive safely during the upcoming holiday season. "Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop N would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
MONTEBELLO, CA
WOLF

Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

PHRC Executive Director issues statement following attack on LGBTQ community in CO

(WOLF) — Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, (PHRC), Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter issued the following statement on the fatal shooting in Colorado:. Hate and violence has resulted in the death of five people, injuries to 19, incalculable sorrow to families and friends, and a traumatized community. This was the price when a gunman went into Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, over the weekend, took out his rifle and started to shoot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WOLF

Democrats take power in PA State House

PA (WOLF) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. The House Democrats made a narrow victory giving them just enough seats to take the house. Last Thursday, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Sunday after police say he was found concealing the whereabouts of a missing Pittston teen. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the teen was located after police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

