Thousands bid in 3rd annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction, benefitting Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank. The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle...
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
'We Care' donation drive returns to southern Indiana radio station
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A familiar radio Christmas donation drive in southern Indiana is making its grand return after a two-year hiatus. "We Care" is back at I 105.3 "WMPI" in Scottsburg after a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the donation drive began in 1990, nearly $2 million...
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
Wranglers catch final loose cow in Louisville more than 4 weeks after it escaped into Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than four weeks after about a dozen cows got loose in Cherokee Park, the final one was captured Saturday. In a Facebook Live video early Saturday afternoon, Tara Bassett documented the cow being chased by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. The cows first...
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
Fore! Louisville's Topgolf officially open after Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is now officially open in Louisville. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, city leaders and families alike wasted no...
'Light Up Shively' celebrated to mark beginning of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is in full swing in the city of Shively. Christmas music, face painting and treats filled city hall today for the city's annual Light Up event. City officials said it was a great opportunity to come together as neighbors and enjoy the season.
Norton hosting free flu shot clinic this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As local hospitals and doctors see an increase in flu cases, vaccines are being offered for free this weekend. Norton Community Medical Associates — at 1720 West Broadway, suite 107, near the YMCA — is giving flu shots from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
$18.5 million investment by Louisville company will bring 100+ jobs to Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company will invest more than $18 million to build a new manufacturing campus in Scottsburg. In a news release this week, GIM, Inc. announced the details of its plans to build a facility on a plot of West Weir Road formerly occupied by Tokusen USA. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
Man found shot and killed in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in Fairdale on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
