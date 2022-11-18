ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We Care' donation drive returns to southern Indiana radio station

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A familiar radio Christmas donation drive in southern Indiana is making its grand return after a two-year hiatus. "We Care" is back at I 105.3 "WMPI" in Scottsburg after a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the donation drive began in 1990, nearly $2 million...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Light Up Shively' celebrated to mark beginning of holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is in full swing in the city of Shively. Christmas music, face painting and treats filled city hall today for the city's annual Light Up event. City officials said it was a great opportunity to come together as neighbors and enjoy the season.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Norton hosting free flu shot clinic this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As local hospitals and doctors see an increase in flu cases, vaccines are being offered for free this weekend. Norton Community Medical Associates — at 1720 West Broadway, suite 107, near the YMCA — is giving flu shots from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot and killed in Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in Fairdale on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

