Daily Princetonian
When it comes to students’ lack of service, we have only ourselves to blame
On Oct. 20, 1970, in the pages of The Daily Princetonian, a columnist called on their fellow students to use the “two-week recess” (what we now know as fall break) to campaign against “Nixon Republicans” and protest the Vietnam War. The columnist explained that “apathy is the attitude of the moment,” even among those students who do oppose the war.
Daily Princetonian
‘The most humble person I’ve ever met’: Loved ones remember Misrach Ewunetie ’24
Misrach Ewunetie ’24, a junior in the Department of Sociology from Euclid, Ohio, died on Oct. 20 on Princeton University’s campus. Described by family and friends as a “precious, beautiful soul,” and a “role model, tutor, and best friend,” Ewunetie was remembered by those who knew her as a “great listener.” She was 20 years old.
Daily Princetonian
Caffeine and Continuity: An Ode to Teatime at Fine Hall
Lately, I’ve been digging around the Oral History Project of the Department of Mathematics to learn more about one of my favorite Princeton traditions: teatime at Fine Hall. Here is what I found:. Before the old Fine Hall (now Jones Hall) was built in 1931, Professor Oswald Veblen had...
Daily Princetonian
Pablo G. Debenedetti to step down as Dean for Research
Pablo G. Debenedetti will step down as Dean for Research on June 30, 2023 after a decade in this role, according to an announcement released by the University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Debenedetti plans to retire after taking a sabbatical during the 2023-24 academic year. Debenedetti is the Class of...
Daily Princetonian
Music and my identities: Learning from Jorge Drexler’s visit to Princeton
Sometime in August, one of my favorite singers and thinkers of all time, Jorge Drexler, announced the addition of a new date to his 2022 “Tinta y Tiempo” world tour. My heart skipped a beat when I read “Show Added: McCarter Theatre, Princeton, N.J.” How in the world was this Grammy and Oscar-winning, Latin-American superstar coming to this small college town in the middle of New Jersey?
Daily Princetonian
NYU law, philosophy professor Kwame Anthony Appiah named 2023 Baccalaureate speaker
Kwame Anthony Appiah will serve as the 2023 Baccalaureate speaker, according to an announcement from the University on Monday. Appiah is a professor of philosophy and law at NYU and the Laurance S. Rockefeller University Professor of Philosophy and the University Center for Human Values, Emeritus. Appiah's work focuses on...
Daily Princetonian
With antisemitism on the rise, Princeton is not immune
Content Warning: The following column contains mention of antisemitism. The global rise of antisemitism is an indisputable fact. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 2021 resulted in the “highest number [of antisemitic incidents throughout the United States] on record since the ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.” Universities are not immune to this increase in antisemitism. In 2021, the ADL reported 155 incidents that occurred at colleges and universities — a 21 percent increase from 2020. The University is not exempt from this increase in hateful rhetoric. It is no longer enough for students to simply not be antisemitic; the University community needs to confront and denounce antisemitism directly.
Daily Princetonian
Computer Science chair Jennifer Rexford ’91 to serve as next provost
Jennifer Rexford ’91, chair of the Department of Computer Science, will serve as Princeton’s 14th provost, according to an announcement released by the University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. She will assume the position in March 2023, following current Provost Deborah Prentice’s departure to serve as the Vice Chancellor at the University of Cambridge.
Daily Princetonian
Peer Health Advisors host panel on ‘freshman 15,’ intuitive eating
The Princeton Peer Health Advisors (PHAs) hosted “The Myth Behind the Freshman 15: Intuitive Eating,” a panel on nutrition, food choice, and wellness earlier this month. The session featured dietitians and psychologists from Undergraduate Health Services (UHS) and Campus Dining. PHAs Jiyoun Roh ’24, Emely Fernandez ’25, and...
Daily Princetonian
NJ bear hunt returns as human interactions rise statewide
On Nov. 15, the New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously to reinstate a black bear hunt. The controversial practice was last permitted in New Jersey in 2020, and aims to reduce “bear damage and nuisance” incidents by curbing the animal’s population. The approved emergency actions...
Daily Princetonian
Data journalist G. Elliott Morris talks polling on campus
At a panel about public opinion polling, called “Is Polling Good for Democracy?” executive director of the Data-Driven Social Science Initiative Edward Freeland ’92 introduced G. Elliott Morris, a data journalist for The Economist to discuss his new book “Strength in Numbers.” The panel was sponsored by the Princeton Survey Research Center (PSRC) and the Center for the Study of Democratic Politics (CDSP).
Daily Princetonian
Starbucks organizer Sara Mughal talks unions at YDSA event
On Friday, Nov. 18, Sara Mughal of Starbucks Workers United spoke to students in a talk sponsored by the Princeton Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and the Whig-Cliosophic Society (Whig-Clio). Last April, Mughal helped unionize the Hopewell Township Starbucks, where she worked. The Hopewell store, located about 10 minutes...
Daily Princetonian
Football loses to Penn, 20–19, ending Ivy title hopes
On Saturday afternoon, Princeton football (8–2 overall, 5–2 Ivy League) fell to the Penn Quakers (8–2, 5–2), 20–19. With this loss, the Tigers finished this season tied for second place in the Ivy League with Penn. Yale (8–2, 6–1), who had handed the Tigers their first loss of the season this past weekend in New Haven, won the Ivy League Championship title outright thanks to their victory over Harvard (6–4, 4–3).
Daily Princetonian
Men’s water polo defeats St. Francis-Brooklyn for NWPC title
When the final buzzer sounded on Sunday afternoon, the No. 8 Princeton men’s water polo team (26–5 overall, 10–0 NWPC) jumped in the pool with the entire coaching staff, celebrating a 13–8 win against No. 18 St. Francis-Brooklyn (21–10, 6–4). The win gave the...
Daily Princetonian
Tigers swim & dive splits wins against Cornell and Penn
Princeton’s women’s swimming and diving team lost this past weekend against Cornell 121–179 and Penn 145–154. Although the Tigers didn’t defeat the Quakers and the Big Red, there were some stand-out performances by many Princeton athletes. The women’s swimming and diving team opened the competition...
Daily Princetonian
No. 15 women’s ice hockey splits against St. Lawrence and No. 10 Clarkson
The Princeton women’s hockey team (4–4–0 overall, 2–4–0 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference) went one and one this weekend after playing St. Lawrence (7–9–0, 2–3–0 ECAC) and Clarkson (13–4–1, 3–3–0). Both games were held at home, in Hobey Baker Rink.
Daily Princetonian
Men’s hockey loses weekend set to No. 5 Quinnipiac
This past weekend, the men’s hockey team (2–5–0 overall, 2–5–0 ECAC) fell in a set of weekend games against No. 5 Quinnipiac (9–1–2, 6–0–0 ECAC). In the first game of the weekend, Quinnipiac Bobcats earned a 4–1 victory over the Tigers at Hobey Baker Rink. The first period saw five shots from each team, but only the Bobcats were able to convert, giving them a 2–0 advantage on opportunistic goals.
Daily Princetonian
Men’s basketball defeats Marist after strong first half
The Princeton University men’s basketball team (2–2 overall, 0–0 Ivy League) picked up their second win of the year on Saturday evening against the Marist Red Foxes (1–3, 0–0 Metro Atlantic Athletic), winning 62–55. At the game, the Tigers debuted a new bowtie-shaped patch,...
