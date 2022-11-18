Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
WALB 10
VPD: Man arrested after hitting woman with crowbar, kicking officer
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and hit an officer. Kevin Brown, 24, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass. The incident happened in the 200 block of North...
WALB 10
Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
wfxl.com
Wanted woman arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store employee
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a woman for threatening a story employee at the Valdosta Mall. According to VPD, on November 22, around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving a call that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. Upon arrival, officers...
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
WALB 10
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
WALB 10
Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown. He is one of the three men police say was involved in the death of Brown. However, Anderson was found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers.
douglasnow.com
Drug officers arrest two on possession, trafficking charges
The Coffee County Drug Unit busted Jonathan Vernon Pridgen and Erin Morgan Day on trafficking charges after discovering over an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, multiple pills, and suspected heroin during a search of their vehicle over the weekend. Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers pulled over...
WCTV
Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
riverbendnews.org
Live Oak woman charged with false imprisonment
On Sunday, Nov. 13, at approximately 2:07 a.m., Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) Officer B. Taylor responded to a residence in reference to a female being held at gunpoint. According to the LOPD report, the apartment’s front door was wide open when authorities arrived. Officer Del Sasso proceeded to identify himself as law enforcement prior to entry into the property. Upon entering the residence, officers observed a white female in the master bedroom, later identified as 34-year-old Jessica Jenkins.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
VPD investigating pedestrian struck by train incident
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatality struck by a train Monday morning.
wfxl.com
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta names new Utilities Assistant Director
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta welcomes Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director for the city. The City of Valdosta announces Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director. Barnes began with the City of Valdosta as a laborer in 1995, then worked his way up to the Water Treatment Plant Superintendent in 2014.
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
wbyz94.com
Cecil Delano Brown – 74
Mr. Brown was born on January 7, 1948 in Hazlehurst to the late Tom Lewis Brown and the late Idell Tompkins Brown. He was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Southeast Georgia Beekeepers Association and Queen Raiser. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the United States Army having received the National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct Medal Expert M-14 and the 32nd Signal Battalion. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Prentice Brown, Lamar Brown and Raymond Brown.
WALB 10
One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd. Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They...
