Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday

Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

FWDG annual Coat Drive returns for their 32nd year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton Head Island in runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be. Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election. Perry was behind by about 400 votes in...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Putting the Colorado club shooting into perspective

The Board Chair at Savannah's First City Pride talks about the deadly shooting at Q-Club in Colorado Springs, and the discussions we should all be having in its aftermath.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WSAV-TV

VEL’s newest high-tech robotic barista

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – VEL Premium Work Café is the first of its kind and they have a one of a kind barista, meet Iris!. Iris is a robot created by Bear Robotics to help simplify and expedite food and drink service. “She brings drinks in the most clever and delightful way” says VEL CEO and Co-founder Moe Hamzian. Iris maneuvers her way throughout the café to deliver your food and coffee using the latest technology crafted specifically with working in todays flexible society in mind.
SAVANNAH, GA

