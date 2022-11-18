Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing child
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Two SC Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Retire" in the State
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon
WSAV-TV
Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday
Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian...
WSAV-TV
FWDG annual Coat Drive returns for their 32nd year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.
WSAV-TV
'Early detection can save your life': WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms
WSAV teamed with St. Joseph's/Candler to schedule mammograms on a mobile mammography bus. ‘Early detection can save your life’: WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler …. WSAV teamed with St. Joseph's/Candler to schedule mammograms on a mobile mammography bus. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian...
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
WSAV-TV
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday,...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton …. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis,...
WSAV-TV
Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton Head Island in runoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be. Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election. Perry was behind by about 400 votes in...
WSAV-TV
Bluffton Police Officer helping feed the community this Thanksgiving
Oscar Frazier has been doing a community turkey drive for 6 years. This may be biggest so far. Bluffton Police Officer helping feed the community …. Oscar Frazier has been doing a community turkey drive for 6 years. This may be biggest so far. Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton...
WSAV-TV
Putting the Colorado club shooting into perspective
The Board Chair at Savannah's First City Pride talks about the deadly shooting at Q-Club in Colorado Springs, and the discussions we should all be having in its aftermath. Putting the Colorado club shooting into perspective. The Board Chair at Savannah's First City Pride talks about the deadly shooting at...
WSAV-TV
Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season
Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season. Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from …. Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season. Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday. Leilani Simon was denied bond on Wednesday. Her lawyer appeared in...
WSAV-TV
VEL’s newest high-tech robotic barista
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – VEL Premium Work Café is the first of its kind and they have a one of a kind barista, meet Iris!. Iris is a robot created by Bear Robotics to help simplify and expedite food and drink service. “She brings drinks in the most clever and delightful way” says VEL CEO and Co-founder Moe Hamzian. Iris maneuvers her way throughout the café to deliver your food and coffee using the latest technology crafted specifically with working in todays flexible society in mind.
