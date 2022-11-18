ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday

The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The...
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Omaha

No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Omaha in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 100-64. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the freshly ranked Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points. Iowa guard Ahron Ulis made his first career start while filling in for an injured Tony Perkins. Ulis scored seven points and recorded four assists.
