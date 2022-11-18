Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Goal-setting key to Iowa football linebacker Seth Benson’s success
Iowa senior linebacker Seth Benson said goal-setting has been a key to his success as a two-year starter on the Hawkeye defense. But, that mindset did not begin when Seth came to Iowa City from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2018. As a youth football player, Seth wanted to run...
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 13 of the Iowa football season
Each week during the Iowa football season, Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson and Action Network College Football Editor Pete Ruden will place three hypothetical bets of $100. Their picks are listed below and will be tracked throughout the year. Record to date: 18-14-1, $2,298. Iowa -10.5. Everyone enjoys a...
Daily Iowan
Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023
The trial for former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back from the original Dec. 6 date. It will now be held on March 28, 2023 at the Johnson County Courthouse and is estimated to last three days, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. Younes, 19,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta, fullback Monte Pottebaum not listed on Week 13 depth chart
Senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were not listed on Iowa football’s Week 13 depth chart released Monday afternoon. Both suffered injuries in Iowa’s game against Minnesota last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LaPorta caught four passes for 95 yards, including a career-long...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday
The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell remains focused ahead of final game at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell might play his last game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. The senior from Cedar Falls does have a year of eligibility left to burn. But many pundits have projected Campbell to be a second, third, or fourth-round NFL Draft pick. Campbell has not explicitly said he’ll...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Omaha
No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Omaha in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 100-64. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the freshly ranked Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points. Iowa guard Ahron Ulis made his first career start while filling in for an injured Tony Perkins. Ulis scored seven points and recorded four assists.
Daily Iowan
Lifelong Hawkeye fan Dylan McGivern ready to appear at Kinnick Stadium as final Kid Captain of 2022 season
Dylan McGivern won’t be alone when he takes the field at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. While 55 friends and family members sit in the stands and cheer him on at the Iowa-Nebraska game, Dylan will be carrying his grandfather’s legacy onto Duke Slater Field. His mom, Carly McGivern,...
Comments / 0