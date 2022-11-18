Mr. Brown was born on January 7, 1948 in Hazlehurst to the late Tom Lewis Brown and the late Idell Tompkins Brown. He was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Southeast Georgia Beekeepers Association and Queen Raiser. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the United States Army having received the National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct Medal Expert M-14 and the 32nd Signal Battalion. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Prentice Brown, Lamar Brown and Raymond Brown.

HAZLEHURST, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO