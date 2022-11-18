Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
3 people taken to hospital in 2-vehicle crash involving ambulance
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on McClellan Highway, according to Lincoln County 911 Director Alen Holder. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. A power pole was hit in the crash, and the road...
WSAZ
No death penalty for George Wagner IV if convicted of Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV no longer faces the death penalty if he is convicted of aggravated murder charges in the 2016 Pike County massacre. Judge Randy Deering dropped the death penalty possibility Tuesday morning at the request of Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa. Wagner IV, 31, and his...
WSAZ
Huntington DMV regional office closed due to power outage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2002. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or...
WSAZ
Making holiday time intentional with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ll all be spending plenty of time with our families over the holidays, but how do we make the most of those moments?. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for making holiday time more intentional.
WSAZ
Two additional students released from the hospital following bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Following a bus crash last week, two additional students were released from the hospital. The school bus crash happened along Route 40 last week. Magoffin County Schools posted an update on the student’s condition on Facebook. School officials say in addition to the driver, four...
WSAZ
Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting victims identified
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police have identified two men found dead early Sunday morning. According to Portsmouth Police, the victims have been identified as Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Police say they found Pucheta and Luna with gunshot wounds after receiving a shot-fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WSAZ
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a shopping center in the Barboursville area. A man -- identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia -- was later arrested and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges.
WSAZ
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
WSAZ
Man’s body found in Guyandotte River
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our...
WSAZ
Christmas with a Cause with Elite Performance Academy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas with a Cause is Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at Foundry Theater located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at one of the participating dance studios or at the door.
WSAZ
Annual Huntington Turkey Trot returns this Thanskgiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, think about getting up and moving your feet before you sit down to eat. Stephanie Howell and Patty Jennings stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Huntington’s annual Turkey Trot. You can learn more about the Huntington Turkey Trot here.
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the annual Tudor’s truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
WSAZ
School district closed due to illness
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
WSAZ
Small Business Saturday with The Haute Wick Social
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just about one month away, and it’s time to get into the spirit of shopping. Ashley Casto with The Haute Wick Social in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Small Business Saturday.
WSAZ
ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help. Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.
WSAZ
Traffic pattern changes along U.S. 60
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Most drivers plan for the anticipated traffic while traveling U.S. 60 in Boyd County, Kentucky. Contractors implemented new traffic changes this week. Those changes will continue through the winter and into next spring. “It should be seamless, but people should be aware as you move...
Comments / 0