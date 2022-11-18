Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Oran ready to fill roles, continue streak
The Oran boys’ basketball team will be seeking its 14th consecutive winning season this year. The Eagles graduated five seniors, but return three players that saw varsity action, including senior Kolton Payne, who was the team’s leading rebounder last season with eight boards per game to go along with 12 points and 3.5 assists a game. Payne also earned All-Scott Mississippi Conference and All-Class 2, District 3 honors.
semoball.com
Lady Eagles seeking 10th straight district championship
The Oran girls’ basketball team is also looking to continue a tradition of excellence this season and will be pursuing its 10th consecutive district championship. However, the Lady Eagles will have to do it with first-year head coach Jaysa Jenkins, who takes over Amy Pobst. “I believe the ceiling...
semoball.com
Naylor girls pull away from Puxico
The Naylor girls basketball team moved to 2-0 this young season with an impressive 45-15 win at host Puxico last night. The winning Lady Eagles got a big performance out of junior post Chloe Mitchell who lit the bottom of the nets to the tune of 27 points. Harley Sullivan...
semoball.com
TRC: Women’s historic win streak ends
A determined effort by a scrappy and physical Mineral Area College Lady Cardinals women’s basketball team brought the 23rd-ranked Three Rivers Lady Raiders’ historic and school-best 57-game regular season win streak to a halt on Saturday in Neosho. As part of the Region XVI Challenge, the Lady Raiders...
semoball.com
Oran Lady Eagles top Scott County Central in opener
SIKESTON — Haley Webb scored 20 points and Grace Davis added 18, leading Oran to a season-opening win at Scott County Central on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Lady Eagles (1-0) overcame a slow start and spoiled the Bravettes’ (1-1) home opener 58-42. “[Webb] and [Davis] have spent a...
semoball.com
Perryville rolls over Grandview in season opener
PERRYVILLE, Missouri. - The Perryville Pirates used a stellar defensive performance to down the Grandview Eagles 53-24 Tuesday night at Perryville High School. The Pirates jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter of play, and coach Jason Dreyer credited the team's defense for fueling them. “Grandview has two...
semoball.com
Bell City's Bixler has prepared himself well for this moment
BELL CITY – Luke Bixler is only 28 years old, however, the first-year boy’s basketball coach at Bell City High School has been preparing for this moment for a looooong time. “I am super excited and super grateful to be in this position,” Bixler said of leading a...
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Nov. 21: Delta dominates Chaffee in season opener
Delta took down Chaffee in a season-opening game for both teams in Delta, winning by 76 points at 97-21. Junior Addison Nichols led the Bobcats with 26 points, making six 3-pointers in the win. Sophomore Olivia Wagoner’s 19 points for Delta paced Nichols.Junior Ayne’ Held led Chaffee with 13 points in the loss.
semoball.com
Farmington tames Sikeston Lady Bulldogs 76-34
FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls' basketball team lost 76-34 at Farmington on Monday, Nov. 21. The Lady Bulldogs (0-2) were able to match the Lady Knights’ (2-0) intensity and go point for point in the early going of the game, but the combination of Farmington’s size, skill and depth proved too much.
semoball.com
Sikeston’s Parker and Owen Long making the most at their new homes
Former Sikeston standouts Parker and Owen Long each had big games for their respective teams in wins this past weekend. Parker led the Missouri Southern State Lions (2-2) to a pair of wins in the Pittsburg State Classic. Parker led the team with 23 points on 9-of-12 field goals in an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 18. He also had eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Parker followed that up with 11 points on 4-of-7 shots in a 74-69 win over Quincy (2-3) on Saturday, Nov. 19. He also had five assists, four rebounds and a block.
semoball.com
Sikeston Lady Bulldogs drop opener to North County
FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls’ basketball season got off a rocky start with a 69-30 loss to North County in the St. Paul Lutheran Shoot Out on Saturday, Nov. 19. Paris Larkin scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Raiders (1-0) while Jakiah Adams led the Lady Bulldogs (0-1) with 11.
semoball.com
SEMO FB Notes: Matukewicz up for national honor
Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is among 16 finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. “A lot of people give the head coach the credit,” Matukewicz said recently, “but really, it is...
semoball.com
McDonald's Fighting Squirrels show appreciation, raise funds at annual event
CHARLESTON – A summer baseball program doesn’t just fumble-bumble its way to 519 wins and six trips to the Babe Ruth World Series. Achieving success like that involves commitment from the players, the coaches, and the families, and to be honest, it involves a financial commitment, as well.
