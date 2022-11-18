Former Sikeston standouts Parker and Owen Long each had big games for their respective teams in wins this past weekend. Parker led the Missouri Southern State Lions (2-2) to a pair of wins in the Pittsburg State Classic. Parker led the team with 23 points on 9-of-12 field goals in an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 18. He also had eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Parker followed that up with 11 points on 4-of-7 shots in a 74-69 win over Quincy (2-3) on Saturday, Nov. 19. He also had five assists, four rebounds and a block.

