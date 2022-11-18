ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Jackson Hole Radio

Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed

An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10

The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

Zion National Park to see longer wait times as infrastructure project begins

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular national park will have guests waiting a little longer than usual as an infrastructure project begins. According to a National Park Service (NPS) rep, Zion National park is currently improving drainage infrastructure in the southern part of the park, leading to several lane closures in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actiontourguide.com

Where is the Grand Staircase in the Grand Staircase National Monument?

The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!
UTAH STATE
People

Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe

The change came after a unanimous vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names Grand Canyon National Park's Indian Garden camping ground will receive a change that's been "long overdue." According to a news release from the National Park Service on Monday, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has voted unanimously in favor of changing the name to Havasupai Gardens in support and recognition of the Havasupai Tribe. The tribe submitted a request earlier this year to acknowledge the history of its people on the land. The area was previously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Is a Real Property—And Yes, You Can Actually Stay There

If to watch Succession is—to quote Stephen Colbert—to experience a sense of "schaden-porn" in seeing the really dysfunctional but aesthetically stunning lives of a superrich New York media baron and his daddy-issue-ridden kids, Paramount's Yellowstone serves up much of the same, except with a superrich Montana cattle baron and his own set of highly unstable adult children.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
outsidemagazine

Park Service to Visitors: Stop Licking Toads to Get High, Thanks

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Visitors who touch, harass, or just get too close to animals are a bane of the National Park Service’s existence. Whether they’re imitating animal calls to attract them, climbing into streams full of brown bears, or getting gored by bison, it seems like park rangers have to warn off, cite, or save people who are yearning for an illegally close wildlife encounter on a weekly basis. But when it comes to the Sonoran desert toad, the NPS said in a post on Facebook last week, the agency just wants hikers to keep their tongues to themselves.
ARIZONA STATE
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

