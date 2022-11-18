ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44

ILLINOIS ST. (2-5) Lewis 3-10 7-10 14, McChesney 1-7 2-3 5, Burford 1-7 0-0 2, Knight 2-4 2-4 7, Sandage 3-6 0-0 8, Poindexter 3-6 0-0 8, Kasubke 0-4 0-0 0, Kotov 0-1 0-0 0, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 11-17 44.
ILLINOIS STATE
WVNews

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WVNews

Holiday cornucopia: NY produce market supplies the goods

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the wee hours of the morning, and the docks at New York's largest produce market were bustling in the cold. Thanksgiving was inching closer, and sacks of onions, potatoes and carrots were flying off the shelves. Amidst the whir, buyers and sellers were...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy