ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police find missing 71-year-old woman

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNnec_0jFBk3gS00

UPDATE: Cleveland Police said a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday was found safe at an RTA station, according to a news release.

She was reported missing by her family after they visited her home on the 4000 block of West 49 Street and saw she was not there, the release said.

Her car, a Subaru Forrester, was also missing. Items such as her purse were left at home.

She suffers from medical issues.

She is possibly wearing a red wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234 . Anonymous information can be provided by calling crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy