Cleveland Police find missing 71-year-old woman

UPDATE: Cleveland Police said a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday was found safe at an RTA station, according to a news release.

She was reported missing by her family after they visited her home on the 4000 block of West 49 Street and saw she was not there, the release said.

Her car, a Subaru Forrester, was also missing. Items such as her purse were left at home.

She suffers from medical issues.

She is possibly wearing a red wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234 . Anonymous information can be provided by calling crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

